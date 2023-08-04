Amery Fire hosted a grain bin rescue training put on by The National Education Center for Agricultural Safety. Members from Allied Fire, Amery Fire, Deer Park Fire, Osceola Fire and St. Croix Falls Fire took part in this training. The training started in the classroom going over equipment operation, correct procedures, victim safety and fire personnel safety. The training then moved outside to the training trailer where members used rescue panels to create a tube around the victim and then grain is dispersed out from around the victim. Members were also trained on cutting techniques on grain bin panels. A special thanks to ALCIVIA Agronomy out of New Richmond for supplying corn and Wood Valley Farm from Clear Lake for supplying bin panels.
