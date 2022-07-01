Miss Clear Lake and Miss Congeniality: Grace Grahovac
Parents: John & Gina; Sponsored by Nilssen's Market
First Princess: Elizabeth Tronrud
Parents: Dean & Mirasol; Sponsored by Northland Equipment
Second Princess: Isabella Anderson
Parents: Jeremy & Angel; Sponsored by Independent Roofing & Siding
Junior Royalty Queen: Anna Cuper
Parents: Matt & Debbie
Junior Royalty Princess: Aristea Swanepoel
Parents: Adam & Anna
Junior Royalty sponsors: Clear Lake Police Department, Clear Lake True Value, Nilssen's Market, CR Convenience, Clear Lake Public Library, First Bank of Baldwin, Raising the Bar, Bremer Bank, Dairy Queen, River Place Dental, Chet Johnson Drug, Amery Hospital & Clinic, and Subway.
