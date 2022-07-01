New Miss Clear Lake

2022 Miss Clear Lake and her Royal Court. Pictured first row L-R: Junior Royalty Princess: Aristea Swanepoel, Junior Royalty Queen: Anna Cuper. Second row: Second Princess: Isabella Anderson, Miss Clear Lake: Grace Grahovac, First Princess: Elizabeth Tronrud.

Miss Clear Lake and Miss Congeniality: Grace Grahovac

Parents: John & Gina; Sponsored by Nilssen's Market

 

First Princess: Elizabeth Tronrud

Parents: Dean & Mirasol; Sponsored by Northland Equipment

 

Second Princess: Isabella Anderson

Parents: Jeremy & Angel; Sponsored by Independent Roofing & Siding

 

Junior Royalty Queen:  Anna Cuper

Parents: Matt & Debbie

 

Junior Royalty Princess: Aristea Swanepoel

Parents: Adam & Anna

 

Junior Royalty sponsors: Clear Lake Police Department, Clear Lake True Value, Nilssen's Market, CR Convenience, Clear Lake Public Library, First Bank of Baldwin, Raising the Bar, Bremer Bank, Dairy Queen, River Place Dental, Chet Johnson Drug, Amery Hospital & Clinic, and Subway.

