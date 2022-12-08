Like many things that took a COVID break, Wapo Dinner Theater dimmed their lights, but are excited to be back and invite you to join them to see why 1000’s put the annual event at the top of their holiday list.
Located off the shores off Amery’s famous Lake Wapogasset/Bear Trap, Lake Wapogasset (Wapo) Lutheran Bible Camp hosts an array of activities throughout the year. There is one imp articular that people are super excited to see return year after year, which is the annual dinner theater.
Heather Eggert, Wapo Executive Director, said, “In 1989, the year-round camp staff wanted to gather friends from the community to celebrate Christmas with a meal and music. The entertainment those first years was music/skits performed by camp staff and their children. This event has continued to grow and evolve and now occurs on eight evenings and includes a fabulous four-course meal, drama and music.”
Although a COVID pause took place for 2020 and 2021, Eggert said, “We couldn’t help but bring it back. It is a favorite event for us – we love to help people kick off the Christmas season. Many people in our community expressed their hopes for camp to bring the event back.”
Once the decision was made to bring back Wapo Dinner Theater, preparations began.
Drama Try-Outs are in early September, and the cast practices two nights a week until performances. Choir rehearsals occur on Monday evenings, beginning in October. This is just the beginning of the prep for the event which sees well over 1,000 guest each year.
The dining hall is transformed to include a stage with lighting and sound, a choir section, and buffet. The dining room sparkles with candlelight and twinkly Christmas lights. It takes an army of volunteers and staff to pull off an event of this size. Volunteers help with cookie baking (happens in mid-November) food prep (day of each performance), potato peeling, ice cream scooping, prepping food for the 4 courses (appetizers, salad, main entrée, dessert). Volunteers help serve in the food line, and also at each table by filling water, coffee and clearing plates. “Our choir director, director of the play and musicians who provide background music during each course are also volunteers,” said Eggert.
In fact, it adds up to over 100 people each season to make this treasured event a reality.
Eggert described dinner theater as, “A long-ish, slow evening filled with fellowship, great food and entertaining drama and music to usher in the Advent and Christmas seasons.”
Those who attend have called the event, “Fun, delightful and a cherished tradition!”
Particiapnt Eric Aleckson said, “Dinner theater at Wapo has been very important to my family. We’ve been involved for over 20 years. This year I am in the drama and help my ex-wife, Jane and daughter Inga with dinner music. Both of my children, Fletcher and Inga, have been involved in the drama over the years. It has truly been a blessing for us, and frankly the whole community.”
For those who have never experienced or for those who simply cannot get enough and would like to return, there are still tickets for Friday, Dec 9 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Call Natalie at 715.268.8434 for tickets. More info and tickets can also be found at lakewapo.org/news-events
Eggert shared, “If you would like to be involved by joining the choir or cast or serve as a volunteer – please call the camp office so that you can be informed of future opportunities. We’d love to have you!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.