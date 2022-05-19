Visits to two of Amery’s newer gems, The Schweet Stop and Brew & Sip were part of the agenda for Gov. Tony Evers as he celebrated National Economic Development Week in Wisconsin.
Brew & Sip opened last year south of Amery and recently set up shop downtown on Center Street behind the Outside In. Years ago, the location was a laundry mat and it was recently remodeled.
The Schweet Stop opened a second location in Amery after the success of their original location in Baldwin. They are located in the old Sports & More spot, after the sporting goods store moved to the front of the building after the closure of Countryside gas station.
The governor spent the week highlighting several new investments and projects across the state that support economic development and growth in Wisconsin. A recent analysis of state allocations showed that as a share of the federal aid Wisconsin received, the state ranks second in the country for aid directed to economic development and first in the country in aid to businesses.
May 10, the governor, together with WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes, hosted a press conference in La Crosse at La Crosse Promise, a local nonprofit and recipient of funding through Gov. Evers’ Main Street Bounceback Grant Program. During the press conference, Gov. Evers announced that he would be investing an additional $25 million into the popular and successful Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, which has already helped more than 4,200 small businesses including Brew & Sip and The Schweet Stop and nonprofits across all 72 Wisconsin counties. This brings the governor’s total investment in the program to $75 million, which will enable 2,500 more small businesses and nonprofits to fill empty storefronts throughout the state.
Jessica and Tiffany Schmidt, owners of The Schweet Stop said they were humbled and honored to have Governor Evers and Ms. Hughes select their little candy shop as a stop on their tour of businesses who received the Main Street Bounce back Grant. They felt it was wonderful to meet the team and show off how those funds contributed to growing their business and our community. “We're truly thankful for the opportunity,” they said.
Tania Santiag, owner of Brew and Sip, said, “I am so honored to be a part of the Main Street bounce back grant. Thanks to Hughes and Evers for giving me the opportunity to expand my dream (business). I’m very grateful that Brew and Sip got recognized.”
Amery has been successful with the Bounceback Grant Program efforts. One of the requirements of the Main Street Bounce Back Grant is an Acknowledgement Letter from an organization such as the Amery Economic Development Corporation (AEDC). The AEDC has provided 29 Acknowledgement Letters to Amery Community businesses that meet the criteria for the grant. 21 businesses have been successful in obtaining the grant and the remaining eight applicants are in the process of gaining approval. Many of these business leaders were in the process of opening businesses when our main street was still torn up. Paul Shafer, Executive Director of AEDC, said, “I applaud their entrepreneurial spirit and I am very happy that the AEDC could help in some way to assist them in getting a grant to assist them as they help the Amery Business Community grow.”
“This week, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting with some great businesses to hear about how our state’s investments in economic development have been helping folks take their organizations and businesses to the next level,” said Gov. Evers. “Whether it’s investing in the well-being of our state’s small businesses, including through our state’s small business recovery grant programs, or supporting the growth of organizations that contribute to the success of some of Wisconsin’s leading and largest industries, we continue to see the value of investing in Wisconsin ingenuity and innovation. This week was the perfect opportunity to see those efforts paying off in communities across our state.”
Other stops included visits to the cities of Verona, La Crosse, Bayfield, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Marinette, and Menomonee Falls.
