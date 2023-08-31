Gov. Tony Evers, together with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, today announced their departments of transportation have requested federal funding to help rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Superior and Duluth, Minnesota. More than $1 billion is available through the federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant program, which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“This project is an effort that’s been years in the works, and in partnership with Minnesota, our departments of transportation are ready to take advantage of this federal funding to make the investments needed to see this project over the finish line,” said Gov. Evers. “The updated Blatnik Bridge will foster regional economic growth, bolster our national supply chains, and strengthen the reliability of the transportation network that serves hundreds of communities. We look forward to continuing our work with our federal partners and the folks in Minnesota to build the 21st-century infrastructure our states need to grow and succeed.”

