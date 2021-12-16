Earlier in the season, the Amery Community Club’s Promotions Committee challenged area businesses to decorate their storefronts and the decorating contest winners have been announced.
Connecting Point and Leadholm Insurance-Best Adjoin Display
April Fresh Cleaning-Best Eye Catching
Worn Again-Best Animated
Tin Cat Studio-Best Traditional
Representatives from the committee said, “Thank you to all the businesses that helped to Light Up the Town by decorating. Walking around downtown and driving through Amery definitely has a feeling of excitement and beauty. The town is shimmering with festive decor and many have outdone themselves.
Thank you to everyone that helped to bring lights and cheer to our town of Amery. Merry Christmas to you and your families, from your Friends on Amery Community Club!”
While you are checking out the displays of participants, do some local shopping and get your Amery Christmas Punch Card stamped. Next week, Monday December 20, will be the last drawing for this year’s Christmas Punch Card winners. Have your cards in a marked box by 9a.m. that morning to be eligible. If you miss the deadline, you can save your cards for next year as they never expire.
The holidays are just a little bit brighter every year in Amery because of the Christmas Punch. It started in 2002 and has gone on every year since.
The Amery Community Club sponsors the event and many shops in Amery carry the cards.
Every time you shop in Amery, you get a Christmas punch card and for every ten-dollar purchase that you make at a participating business, you get a stamp on your card.
Anyone can receive up to five punches per visit and then once their card is full, they write their name and phone number on the card and turn it into one of the drawing boxes. Drawing boxes are at the Amery Free Press, Chet Johnson Drug and Dick’s Fresh Market.
Four winners are drawn each week, who win fifty dollars of Amery Scrip Money. The scrip money can be spent at any Amery Community Club member business in Amery. The last week of the promotion, eight winners are chosen.
