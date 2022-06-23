The mission of the Amery Area Historical Society (AAHS) is the collection, preservation, and dissemination of materials and information relating to the history of Amery, Wisconsin, and its surrounding area. The Amery Area Historical Society provides programs and educational resources about the Amery area. It serves as a repository for photographs, home movies, oral and taped video interviews and memorabilia from the days Amery was known as Big Dam. Amery has long been known for its community spirit and its beauty as “the City of Lakes.”
The Amery Area Historical Society (AAHS) was formed in 1998. For several years the AAHS museum existed in a space provided by the City of Amery in the previous Amery Public Library basement. As of December 2021, the building was sold, and we had to find a space to store our collection. The City was kind enough to provide a 10x12 space in the lower level of the new Library for our use. This space, however, is only large enough to hold our office. Ron Anderson stepped up and offered us a temporary space in his building on main street as storage for our museum collection. That building has now been sold and we are once again searching for options.
The Amery Area Historical Society receives no financial support other than our membership dues and occasional modest donations. The only way we can provide an actual museum is for someone to donate space at no cost. This has not happened. We have no expectation that this will happen.
Going forward, we may not have a space for our museum collection now, but we will attempt to keep the spirit of the Amery Area Historical Society alive as best we can. We really would love to have a permanent museum space and members who are willing to share their time and talents. We will work out of our office space and partner with the Amery Public Library to provide Amery area historical programming and community projects. Our collection of memorabilia will be given – on loan – to specific organizations in Amery until such time as we can secure a museum space.
Please read on if you are interested in a brief the history of the Amery Historical Society.
The AHS was chartered by the State Historical Society in 1999, the purpose being to be a repository of videos, tapes, and photographs, and to conduct educational programs.
Mayor Harvey Stower convened a Bandstand Committee in-1996 to try to retrieve Amery's original bandstand, which had been sold to a private owner on Bone Lake. That effort was not successful. Two years later, Harvey stated Amery needed to do something in connection with Wisconsin's sesquicentennial. An informal group was formed. Joann Johnson became the first President. A State Historical Society staffer visited and spelled out the requirements: bylaws which were copied from those of the Polk County Historical Society and incorporation. We gained our charter in March 1999 as the Amery Historical Society, Inc. Later Barry Clark took on the role of President. He arranged programs such as: a talk by Carolyn Wedin, a retired English Professor, walking tours, and a visit to the 1929 high school before it was demolished.
In 2004 Harvey and David Knutson (Balsam Lake) put together a banquet and dance in honor of 100 World War II veterans in the Amery Area.
In 2005 Amery was asked to organize an exhibit at the Red School House, located on the Country Fairgrounds and owned by the Polk County Historical Society. Marge and JoAnn Hallquist prepared posters about the history of 23 rural schools that consolidated with Amery under the 1963 law. This elicited much interest at the fair. Harvey Stower dedicated a belfry bell at the school identical to those of earlier years.
In 2006 President Marlys Nelson organized several events, including:
Two entertaining cemetery tours led by Bob Williamson·
An evening to meet local area authors
A panel of old timers, such as Palmer Sondreal,
A panel of medical and dental practitioners
A panel of spokespersons from local service organizations
An Art show featured 36 paintings by 17 local women at the Bremer Bank
The dedication of a cabinet exhibiting Fall Festival, buttons from 1949 onward. Now, each year a design contest is held, and the new button is added to the cabinet collection.
After a brief period of inactivity, the AHS succeeded in obtaining agreement from the City to use a lower-level room (for five years) of the Amery Area Library, 236 Scholl Court. The five-year lease agreement, signed October 1, 2010, stipulated the AHS supply liability insurance. The Society was now ready to accept more donations and to raise funds for its activities.
Over the years since then, the Amery Area Historical Society has made efforts to bring programming to the area as well as to the schools. A Centennial book was published in 1986, with a second edition in 2020. Our current Board members would love to hear from you – Jerry Sondreal, President; Jim Meyer, Vice-President; Dianna Wise-Haley, Secretary/Treasurer and Karen Odegard, Publicity and Programming. We could use more help! Please contact any of us if you have time to volunteer!
