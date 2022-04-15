A little over nine years ago, Hahn and his wife Gretchen arrived in Amery, where he began his journey at Redeemer Lutheran Church. “I told them I would be here 10 years, but I lied. I figured that age 70 was a good time to stop,” said Hahn.
Hahn was born in Milwaukee. His father, Walter, came from a long line of bakers and worked and later owned the family business, Hahn Baking Company.
His mother, Virginia, was born and raised on the Great Plains of South Dakota.
The couple met after the conclusion of WWII and were married in 1946. They had four children including Tom’s twin brother Tim and Pat and Sandy.
Tom received his education at Mount Olive Lutheran Grade School, Concordia High School and Concordia Junior College, all in Milwaukee; Concordia Senior College in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Christ Seminary-Seminex in St. Louis, Missouri.
He earned his Master of Divinity degree was ordained into the Holy Ministry in May 1978.
He later completed requirements for colloquy into the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
He served in congregations in Canada, Pittsville, Wisconsin and Sherwood, Wisconsin, before arriving in Amery.
“Starting in Amery was exciting, it was a whole new chapter. We came up to visit with the Call Committee in November of 2012 and we liked that it was a smaller city but had everything we could ever want,” he said.
Hahn said, “This church is a smaller congregation, but they work very hard at what they do with outreach in the community and in reach within the congregation- sharing God’s love through Jesus Christ. They like to have fun in this congregation and I feel this is a good place for me to end my career.”
He said this congregation has been such a good fit, because they all enjoy laughing together. “I feel laughter is so important. It doesn’t mean you sweep your troubles under the rug, but laughter brings people together,” said Hahn.
He said he loves that the people of Redeemer are all so willing to be a part of the broader Christian community in Amery.
He himself has enjoyed being a part of the Amery Ministarial team. “They have been a special group to work with,” Hahn said.
When asked if he always knew he was meant to be a pastor, he giggled and replied, “No. I thought I was going to be a United States Senator, but that didn’t go over too well, and I thank God for that now,” he said. When asked if it was just another one of God’s wonderfully unanswered prayers, with even more giggles he said, “Oh no. He answered me and said I was just not going to do that.”
His older brother had gone into ministry and Hahn decided it wouldn’t be a bad thing to do. He said, “I don’t think I would have been good at heavy machinery or digging ditches. I know I wouldn’t be good at any sports related anything. I thought, ‘OK, I like people and you really can’t go wrong telling the story of Jesus and his love and forgiveness.’ So that it was I did. Some people get ‘The Call’ or see a flash of lighting-like Paul. But not me, I just thought I should go ahead with this and try it and it turned into almost 44 years of it.”
He said the everyday contact with people is what he will miss the most. “Trying to do what I can do in some small way to help people along,” he said.
The Hahns plan to stay in Amery, continuing to enjoy their home on Golfview Lane. They have planned to do some travelling to visit children and grandchildren.
Hahn and his wife are second marriages for each other after the deaths of their first spouses. Tom came into the marriage with children Ron and Rachel. Gretchen came into the marriage with children Rob and Mike. The Hahns have four grandchildren, with one more to be born shortly.
“They are spread out all over the place. One family in Seattle, one in Edmonton, Alberta, one family in Chicago and one in Pittsville, Wisconsin. We have a couple of grandchildren we haven’t met yet, so we are looking forward to that,” he said. With his contagious laugh Hahn said, “Maybe we will go live in their houses for a while and mooch off of them. It’s our turn.”
