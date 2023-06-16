Gary Schone’s junk yard contains everything a real life junk yard would have and probably even more. He puts thought into every detail and has a story to go along with each piece. Schone said the entire project, “Is just fun.”
Cars have always infatuated Gary Schone, in fact he said he has been putting together model cars since he was a young kid. “Then I did real auto body for forever and now I am back to model cars,” Schone said.
It seems Schone has come full circle in a way, or maybe just decided it would be fun to become a kid again. Since retiring from his auto body business in 2017, Schone keeps himself busy with hobbies, but one imp articular that has taken up some time is a junk yard he has built out of model cars. “I have sort of made up a story in my mind that it is a dream junk yard full of restorable cars,” said Schone.
His yard is full of all sorts of junk yardy things including, cars, trucks, sheds, trailers, a dumpster fire, tarps and of course a junk yard dog.
There is intricate detail on each car, for example there is one with little holes in the hood. Schone explained that it is from people shooting at it for target practice. His wife Marge giggles and says, “He has a story about every one of the cars.”
Schone replied that he enjoys coming up with something new and interesting for each piece.
Each of the kits purchased by Schone start as plain white cars, he then paints them and uses various techniques to “weather them.”
“It’s just fun! I have learned different techniques on YouTube about how to do different things to model cars or I make up my own ideas. You try something on one car and maybe it doesn’t work the way you thought, but it gives you an idea for another car,” Schone said.
Some of his cars are covered with “tarps” just as many old cars would be at a junk yard. The tarps were made by Schone using a technique where he takes tissue paper and using white glue, water and paint, adheres the tarp to the vehicle. “It is so simple,” he said.
He has made fences and sheds out of wood pieces, he finds all sorts of materials that work well for his project. His buddy Glen, former owner of the Amery Bakery, gave him old Styrofoam to-go boxes and Schone has put those to good use.
Schone has a grandson who has worked on the junk yard alongside him, so the project has provided quality time as well.
There is no telling how far this project could go. Schone said, “I have gotten into these side dioramas now.”
This project is quite the site to see. In fact, his coffee clutch friends are amazed by it. Although the group that meets at Schone’s place to sip java has regular moments of disagreeing on many things from politics to how a particular incident went down in town, one thing they can all agree on is that although Schone’s project might be considered a mini yard of junk-it is most definitely a work of art.
