Cars have always infatuated Gary Schone, in fact he said he has been putting together model cars since he was a young kid. “Then I did real auto body for forever and now I am back to model cars,” Schone said.

It seems Schone has come full circle in a way, or maybe just decided it would be fun to become a kid again. Since retiring from his auto body business in 2017, Schone keeps himself busy with hobbies, but one imp articular that has taken up some time is a junk yard he has built out of model cars. “I have sort of made up a story in my mind that it is a dream junk yard full of restorable cars,” said Schone.

