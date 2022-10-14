The October Amery City Council meeting saw Chuck Frohn being sworn in as Fire Chief.
“I had been intrigued with firefighting since I was a little kid,” said Frohn.
In 1994 he was part of a ride share to his job with Curt Anderson who was a firefighter and EMT and that sealed the deal. Frohn joined the Amery Fire Department in August of that year.
Frohn said he finds firefighting to be gratifying. He said, “When that pager goes off, we are off and running. People can know assistance is on the way and are going to help them.”
Frohn had been assistant Chief for 16 years before becoming Chief.
Frohn has been a co-interim Fire Chief along with Erik Hellie since February 24, 2022, when former Chief Dale Koehler was relieved of his duties.
City of Amery special common council meetings were held in closed session February 15, 2022 and February 24, 2022 with the description: “Fire Chief. Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.”
No action was needed from the council after the February 24 gathering as Amery City Administrator Patty Bjorklund dismissed Koehler.
Bjorklund cited the reason for the dismissal as, “Not following performance standards.”
