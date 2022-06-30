Every year one of the sweetest parts of Amery’s July 4 celebration is the annual Giant Ice Cream Sundae event. The scoop on this year’s event is that it will take place Friday, July 1, 2022 at Michael Park and the Fishman Pavilion. Starting at 11 a.m. and running until 1 p.m., it will feature family fun and games. The sundae serving will start at Noon. Individual ice cream sundaes will be created and handed out by Amery’s Royalty. There will be a free will donation for the Salvation Army.
The event is sponsored by Ellie’s Ice Cream and Coffee, the Amery Community Club and the City of Amery.
Saturday, July 2, 2022, Lake Wapogasset’s/Bear Trap Lighting of the Lake begins at 9:45 p.m. with fireworks following. Bear Trap’s boat parade will take place July 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. To participate meet in the Narrows at 2:45 p.m.
Monday, July 4, 2022, the annual 4th of July North Twin/Pike Lake Boat Parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. Meet on North Twin Lake. All boaters welcome.
Like the past few years, Amery’s Independence Day fireworks show will take place on the grounds of the School District of Amery campus.
The show will begin a dusk on Monday, July 4, 2022. The rain date scheduled is July 5, 2022.
