Connie-WEB.jpg

Connie Ajer hosts conversations with anyone free of charge.

 Contributed

Frequent passersby of North Park may have noticed a Peanuts-inspired “psyohiatric help” sign parked in front of the tennis courts. The “Lucy” to this booth is Connie Ajer, a retired Amery citizen with the goal of hosting conversations with anyone, about anything, free of charge. “It doesn’t matter what. It’s non-judgmental, confidential conversation. It’s that simple.” Connie will host the booth on Thursdays from 12:00 to 6:00. 

Since early June, Connie’s weekly conversations at the park have ranged from deep discussions about personal tragedies to directions to nearby dog parks. Every variety of subject is welcome and encouraged, but advice from Connie is only offered upon request. “I’m just listening. If they need resources, I have them. If they want my advice, they have to ask, because I’m not offering, or claiming to be anything.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.