Frequent passersby of North Park may have noticed a Peanuts-inspired “psyohiatric help” sign parked in front of the tennis courts. The “Lucy” to this booth is Connie Ajer, a retired Amery citizen with the goal of hosting conversations with anyone, about anything, free of charge. “It doesn’t matter what. It’s non-judgmental, confidential conversation. It’s that simple.” Connie will host the booth on Thursdays from 12:00 to 6:00.
Since early June, Connie’s weekly conversations at the park have ranged from deep discussions about personal tragedies to directions to nearby dog parks. Every variety of subject is welcome and encouraged, but advice from Connie is only offered upon request. “I’m just listening. If they need resources, I have them. If they want my advice, they have to ask, because I’m not offering, or claiming to be anything.”
The misspelling of “psychiatric” on the sign is part of the service’s legal and professional distinction from certified counseling. “I checked out my legal aspects of it, and that’s why I had to spell it wrong. I’m not claiming to have any education about anything.” The booth is not intended to be a replacement to other counseling programs, and Connie stressed that she has no certification in those fields.
Engagement with the booth has risen with every passing week, with citizens of all ages using the opportunity to vocalize the thoughts that have been weighing on them. “Every age feels hurt, and a need to talk, and somebody to listen to them. I just want people to not feel alone and not get too wrapped up in themselves.”
Connie was inspired to create the booth by observing the community and the personal struggles of several individuals throughout the last few years. “A lot of people are sad, and a lot of people are giving things out of their control too much power. COVID really messed people up. Just what I’ve seen in the last couple years, it breaks my heart. And I just went, ‘why not? I’m going to do what I know is good and right.’”
Spreading joy through simple chats has been a special skill of Connie’s for decades, built on the wisdom of life experience. “I’m 60 years old. My experience, strength and hope in what I’ve been through—I’ve learned.” Regardless of the heaviness or levity of a conversation, the experience is consistently rewarding. “It’s interesting and I love it… I’m realizing nobody’s alone.” Connie seeks to ensure that anyone tackling a personal issue does not feel isolated in their struggle. “No one should feel alone or left out.”
For many people, the simple act of talking about a personal tragedy can be a monumental step forward. Starting these kinds of conversations can help certain individuals set a path towards positive growth. “I have a history; everybody does. There are going to be tragedies in life. It’s all about how to properly grieve that and allow yourself to feel what you need to feel.”
For many others, however, the proposition of vocalizing such heavy topics may sound both enticing and terrifying. Connie hopes that people on the fence about opening up in this way will make the leap of faith. “Fear is a great contradiction to growth and change.” However, she also wishes to facilitate those who may not be ready to have a face-to-face chat. “Have somebody fly by with a note or something… But to get over the fear of opening up and being vulnerable is the biggest step of all. Because once you verbalize it, you can deal with it.”
While this kind of positive growth is often associated with happiness and clarity, it is often more complex and layered. The range of emotions induced by discussion of personal topics is vast, but all can be equally important to experience. “There’s a good and bad of every emotion. There’s a bad happy. There’s a healthy anger. You just gotta allow yourself, sometimes, to at least feel it, some of it.”
Connie has seen this kind of positive growth firsthand, watching people face and overcome the negative experiences they struggle with. “People do change, people can change. I’ve seen miracles in lives, I’ve seen people change.” She has also learned to prioritize her own mental health and practice self-love, allowing her to offer advice to others with more wisdom and strength. “You put your mask on first when you’re in a plane that’s going down. If you don’t have your oxygen on, you aren’t going to be helpful to anybody, right? I have to have my oxygen on, because I want to be of service.” She also makes a point to offer advice without judgement or expectation of change. “We can’t change people. You can only change yourself and lead by example.”
There are no concrete plans to expand the booth’s services at this time. “I’ve been asked if I’d sit at the schools. And I’m like ‘if there’s any logistics, you need to take care of that.’ I don’t want to be that involved with any organization, institution, or anything.” She seeks to keep her booth pure and simple, absent of any paperwork or documentation that often crowds mental health institutions. “This is free.”
Connie’s wisdom and optimism radiate through her conversations, imbuing a feeling of hope and understanding to even the most tragic topics. Whether it be a chat about the weather or the passing of a loved one, a friendly ear is an invaluable resource.
