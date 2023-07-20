One “Class B” liquor license is up for grabs in Amery and four different places are hoping they will be the one chosen by the Amery city council to be granted the right to serve intoxicating liquor on their premises.
The four who have applied for the “Class B” Fermented Malt Beverage and “Class B” Liquor are: Lynn Blomstrand, Alex Goldfarb, James Thompson and Sally Klevgard.
"Class B" liquor licenses allow retail sale of intoxicating liquor (including wine) for consumption on the premises, and wine in original sealed containers for consumption off the premises. Intoxicating liquor may also be sold by the glass for consumption off the premises if secured with a tamper-evident seal.
Wisconsin imposes a quota on the number of “Class B” (taverns, bars restaurants licensed to sell both fermented malt beverages and distilled spirits for on-premises consumption) in each municipality based on population.
The number of reserve "Class B" liquor licenses available to a municipality can be increased by adding one additional reserve "Class B" liquor licenses for each increase in population of 500 persons. Municipal populations are determined annually by the Department of Administration which releases final population estimates to clerks on October 10 of each year.
A municipality may transfer up to three reserve "Class B" liquor licenses to a municipality that is contiguous or within two miles of the transferring municipality. The transferring municipality establishes the initial issuance fee in an amount not less than $10,000. Upon receipt of the issuance fee, the receiving municipality must pay the issuance fee to the transferring municipality. A transfer of a reserve "Class B" license to another municipality is permanent. Once transferred, the receiving municipality's quota is increased, and the transferred municipality's quota is decreased.
The available license in the City of Amery is because of the license formerly held by the Farm Table expiring at the end of June.
The city council was tasked with either revoking the Farm Table’s license or letting it expire. They had the option to terminate it since the Farm Table Foundation no longer had a home in which to serve food and liquor, but Interim Executive Director Lynn Blomstrand shared with the council, the foundation will have a new home at 109 Center Street. This was the space formerly occupied by Brew and Sip coffee shop. Because of how quickly the foundation was able to secure space, the council decided against revoking their license (which would see them waiting 12 month before being able to reapply for a license). Instead, they let the license expire at the end of June and allowed them to re-apply.
According to applications turned into the city, the other three applying for the license are:
James Thompson for the Amery VFW Post 7929, located at 730 N Wisconsin Ave.
Sally Klevgard for Mustang Sally’s Beer & BBQ LLC, which is said to be located at 128 Keller Ave N. This is a building owed by Ron Anderson and was previously Wildflour Market and Indigo Iris.
Alex Goldfarb for EcoEquity Community Partners, LLC, which is said to be located at 110 Keller Ave North. This is the former Farm Table building. No information could be found on EcoEquity. Alex Goldfarb himself, owns multiple properties in the area according to tax records. He is a real estate agent in the Twin Cities. The Amery Free Press did reach out to ask for comment concerning what EcoEquity is and what the plans are for 110 Keller and at the time of print had not received a reply.
