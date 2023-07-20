One “Class B” liquor license is up for grabs in Amery and four different places are hoping they will be the one chosen by the Amery city council to be granted the right to serve intoxicating liquor on their premises.

The four who have applied for the “Class B” Fermented Malt Beverage and “Class B” Liquor are: Lynn Blomstrand, Alex Goldfarb, James Thompson and Sally Klevgard.

