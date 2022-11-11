Will small town Amery see another summer/fall with over 20 musical performances in Michael Park? If former Mayor Paul Isakson has anything to do with it, the answer is “Yes!”

Summer Wednesdays started as a weekly concert series in 2020. Between it, Music on the River bringing in crowds one Friday a month and the annual Fall Festival packing the park, Amery hosts over 20 live music performances in Michael Park a year. For a town the size of Amery, these performances are assets bringing people to not only the Danielson Stage, but to local eateries, gas stations and stores.

