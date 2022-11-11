Will small town Amery see another summer/fall with over 20 musical performances in Michael Park? If former Mayor Paul Isakson has anything to do with it, the answer is “Yes!”
Summer Wednesdays started as a weekly concert series in 2020. Between it, Music on the River bringing in crowds one Friday a month and the annual Fall Festival packing the park, Amery hosts over 20 live music performances in Michael Park a year. For a town the size of Amery, these performances are assets bringing people to not only the Danielson Stage, but to local eateries, gas stations and stores.
At the most recent meeting of the Amery City Council, Isakson said he was there speaking on behalf of the Amery Community Club, the Danielson family and the Isakson’s, all who supported last year’s Summer Wednesdays events and are hopeful to have enough funds to continue.
Isakson said, “I am sorry I missed the budget request. I am hoping the city can juggle around a little money in their 3.3-million-dollar budget for people in the city as a little give back. It would be less than two dollars per person.”
Isakson feels the new bathroom facilities being installed at Michael Park along with Highways 63 and 65 being rerouted (bringing more people down Amery’s Highway 46) will see more people visiting events at Michael Park this summer. “Once you get people to stop here and they like it, they will choose to continue to take 46 in the summer instead of taking 63,” said Isakson.
Isakson said because of changes in tax deduction rules, it has been harder to get donations for programs like Summer Wednesdays.
