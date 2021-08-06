Since 2003 there have only been 23 Cadet National Triple winners in wrestling. Amery’s very own Koy Hopke has tirelessly worked his way onto that short list and has no intention of slowing down.
To earn a National Triple Crown, a wrestler needs to win USA Wrestling Folkstyle, Freestyle and Greco-Roman national titles in the same year. Hopke, son of Byron and Stacy Hopke, is a sophomore at Amery High School (AHS) and earned his third National Triple Crown July 22. His career consists of two other National Triple Crown achievements, earned in 2019 and 2017.
Hopke started wrestling at 3-years-old. He said, “My brother, Kale, was wrestling then and I wasn’t going to be left out. My first matches were against older kids and came with some losses, but I really loved wrestling from the beginning.”
Hopke said he has always looked up to former AHS wrestler Bennett Paulson. “When I was younger he was the big guy I wanted to be like,” said Hopke. He also said he was inspired by his father, who was a former wrestler, because he helped him see how great the sport can be if you put in the work. Hopke said, “He is always in my corner and I appreciate his experience and support.”
The support of his family has made Hopke’s journey an enjoyable ride. “We have traveled the nation, to many events, and my family has always been about having fun and improving with results being secondary. I also owe a lot to my brother, Kale, who has been my practice partner since we started wrestling and has helped make me the wrestler I am now. We have spent many hours together in wrestling rooms and at tournaments,” he said.
Hopke said his AHS Coach Mike Kelly is always there for their team and is a big support for him. He said, “He lives and breathes wrestling and I appreciate all he does for us.”
He said he owes Coach Scott Marko and Coach Will Christ for introducing him to Freestyle and Greco. “Coach Christ help me appreciate the new styles and shared his love for them and Coach Marko gave me the confidence to know I could excel at them. They are both missed and I think of them often,” Hopke said.
He feels hard work pays off and Hopke enjoys putting the time in while building a comradery with fellow wrestlers who love the sport too. “The reality is that nothing is more telling than wrestling, because the results don’t lie. I also love the closeness of the sport. With many long hours in the wrestling room you grow to know everyone so well and support each other through good and bad days.”
This year’s Fargo competition started with Freestyle, which Hopke feels is the most fun of the styles. Hopke wrestled competitors from Colorado, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Iowa and California. All but one match ended with a pin or technical fall with the finals match lasting 90 seconds with a tech fall.
After one day of rest, the Greco-Roman tournament started with Hopke facing opponents from Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Oregon and Virginia. The results were very similar to Freestyle as Hopke pushed the pace and stayed offensive, winning by tech fall or pinning his opponents up until the finals.
In the finals, Hopke faced an opponent from Pennsylvania who gave him some trouble earlier in the week during Freestyle. Knowing that, Hopke came out aggressive and quickly gained a 9-2 advantage by scoring repeatedly from his feet. The final score was 9-4.
With the Triple Crown, Hopke has now won nine National titles and after winning the Wisconsin high school State title this year, he has won 15 State titles from his youth, middle school and high school years.
He considers this year’s high school State finals match and the quarter-final freestyle match at Fargo some of his hardest matches.
When asked about some of his favorite wins, Hopke said they would have to be the Freestyle and Greco national titles this year and the State championship. “Our team winning the team State Championship was pretty awesome,” he said.
When he is not wrestling, Hopke enjoys lifting weights and golfing.
His next goal is to make the Cadet world team next year. “I was really disappointed in this year’s results and felt my training had prepared me to qualify for the team. However, there are many good wrestlers out there and I learned from it and what I need to improve on for next year,” Hopke said.
His long-term wrestling goal is to make the US Olympic Team and medal. Hopke said, “Both will take a lot of hard work and I plan to do something to get better every day.”
