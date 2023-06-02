A new theme brings activities back to Amery for first weekend of June
Whether you are looking for a bargain, a sweet breakfast, a ride in the sky or a chance to “Cheers!” those in the dairy industry, the upcoming days in Amery will offer it all.
In 1997, a fun weekend promotion started up in Amery called, “Trail Days.” The years of the celebration saw a variety of different activities, which had people flocking to town.
Over the years, one by one activities dwindled and COVID put the final nail in the Trail Days coffin. The Amery airport continued on with their annual Fly-In Pancake Breakfast, but other than that, it was just another weekend in Amery.
Although even an average weekend in Amery is filled with many options both recreationally and retail-wise, a brain-storming group from the Amery Community Club decided it was time to breathe some new life into the beginning of June and also use it as a time to kick off the celebration of Dairy Month.
Considering the Pancake Breakfast had remained the constant, the group went with the theme of Fly into Amery. For the Inaugural year, the planners set up a few things to get the new idea started and hope to build upon this foundation for further years.
Community Wide Garage Sales will run from Thursday June 1-Sunday, June 4. For those who live within the city limits of Amery, a permit is usually required to hold a garage sale, but the city has been kind enough to waive this for those four days.
On Friday and Saturday, participating Amery Community Club businesses will have “Udderly” good deals. With purchase, customers can sign up to enter a drawing where the following week, five lucky winners will be chosen from all entries to win one of five June Dairy Month prizes sponsored by the Amery Community Club.
The annual Fly-In Breakfast will take place at the Amery Municipal Airport Saturday June 3, from 7a.m.-11 a.m. The Scouts will be serving pancakes and kielbasa for $7.00. Milk and butter are being generously sponsored by Minglewood Inc. Weather permitting, eight passenger airplane rides will be available by Scenic-airrides.com.
Free Fishing Weekend in Wisconsin is June 3-4, 2023. On Free Fishing Weekend, you can wet a line without a fishing license, trout stamp or salmon stamp. What a great opportunity for family and friends to give it a try and Amery has many places to make it happen.
Want to experience a trail on an all-terrain or utility-terrain vehicle? Been a while since you've enjoyed a state park? Want to ride your bicycle on a state trail that's new to you? Well, the conservation wardens say try 'em all for free June 3 -4 too!
On June 3 & 4, 2023 Wisconsin residents and visitors can experience activities in the great outdoors for free. That's right -- it's all free. License? Park sticker? No, you don't need any of those the first weekend in June. All you need is a desire to have a blast outside.
This weekend, ATV and UTV owners can ride free on both Saturday and Sunday on the hundreds of trails, including the Cattail Trail that has a trailhead in Amery.
Wisconsin is home to 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, roughly 15,000 lakes and so much more. For the first weekend every June, you can explore it all with state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes waived for Free Fun Weekend.
Just remember, Amery Wisconsin is the place this summer to stop, shop, meet, eat, play and stay! For more information visit AMERYCC.ORG
