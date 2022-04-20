45-year-old Anthony Wren, St. Paul Minnesota, has been taken into custody after a pursuit which resulted in a crash on the roundabout of Highways 46 and 8, north of Amery.
According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, at approximately 6:00p.m., a Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a speeding motorist, later identified as Wren, on US Highway 8. Wren was eastbound on Highway 8 and passed the deputy at a high rate of speed. Wren failed to stop for the deputy and a pursuit was initiated. The Wren turned southbound on Highway 46 and rapidly accelerated. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle and notified an Amery Police Officer.
Upon passing the Amery Officer, Wren eventually turned down a side street until it eventually began going northbound again on Highway 46. The deputy was able to deploy tire deflation spikes, but Wren avoided them by driving through a yard. Wren then continued northbound on Highway 46.
Another deputy observed the fleeing motorist northbound on Highway 46 at Main Crossing Avenue still at a high rate of speed. Wren entered the roundabout at Highway 46 and US Highway 8, where the vehicle he was driving lost control and struck a van in the roundabout, causing the van to roll over.
Wren then exited his vehicle and began fleeing on foot. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
The van that was struck contained multiple passengers. None of the passengers received serious injuries. The passengers were transported to area hospitals by ambulance and later released.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: Apple River Fire and First Responders, the Amery Ambulance Service, the Amery Police Department, and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.