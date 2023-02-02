The gift of time is a common thread that is just one example of local veterans and Amery First Lutheran quilters being stitched together. Veterans gave their time to serve for the nation and as a thank you, the quilters are now giving their time to sew together a token of their appreciation.
Amery American Legion members and the quilting group from First Lutheran have joined together to keep veterans warm. A continuous project has seen the team gifting both full size and lap size patriotic themed quilts to veteran residents of Evergreen Village, Amery Memory Care, Golden Age Manor, Willow Ridge and Riverbend.
Legion members shared when they started giving patriotic quilts a handful of years ago, they had someone in the state of Wyoming making them. “The shipping cost was quite a bit, so we were happy when the First Lutheran quilters jump on board with us,” said Doug Gunderson.
When the Legion members present the quilts to veterans, they introduce themselves and what branch of the military they were a part of. They ask the veterans to share their branch as well. They also ask what places the veterans have served. After which, stories are swapped and bonding over shared experiences takes place.
“I enjoy making the quilts because the veterans enjoy receiving them,” said quilter Diane McLeod.
“Not only that,” added quilter Martha Heiden, “But they put their life on the line for us, so this is just a small way to give back.”
Heiden’s father and five brothers were all in the military.
Jean Mattakat said her late husband was in the military for 40 years so this project really means a lot to her.
Joann Buss has several family members who have served and currently serve in the military including a son, daughter-in-law, grandson and grandson-in-law. “Those in the military spend lots of time, more than we even realize away from their families,” Buss said.
She thinks of them as she works on the quilts and is grateful to them and all who have served our nation.
When asked how much time it takes to make the quilts, the ladies responded that it depends on how much notice they have. This year they had five weeks to make 25 quilts. They worked on them together at the church on Thursdays and members of the group brought them home to work on to ensure veterans would have them before the delivery date.
All involved enjoy the project and look forward to being able to continue to show their appreciation and talents.
