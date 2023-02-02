The gift of time is a common thread that is just one example of local veterans and Amery First Lutheran quilters being stitched together. Veterans gave their time to serve for the nation and as a thank you, the quilters are now giving their time to sew together a token of their appreciation.

Amery American Legion members and the quilting group from First Lutheran have joined together to keep veterans warm. A continuous project has seen the team gifting both full size and lap size patriotic themed quilts to veteran residents of Evergreen Village, Amery Memory Care, Golden Age Manor, Willow Ridge and Riverbend.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.