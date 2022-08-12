Amery, Clayton and Clear Lake Police Departments are grateful for a state-of-the-art tool that will come in handy in fire emergencies, which was made possible by a donation from Clear Lake #230 Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin.
The GreenPort Portable Fire Suppression Tool is used by fire fighters, Police, Armed forces and first responders as a highly effective suppression tool against early stage and fully developed fires. The GreenPort FST is non-pressurized and is deployed manually by pulling a pin which will set off an electronic ignition system.
After triggering the GreenPort generator, an aerosol mist is generated, which expands volumetrically, flooding the space and suppressing the flames within seconds. The GreenPort FST is designed for the use on class A, B, C and F (K) fires.
The GreenPort FST is endorsed for firefighting in buildings and other structures. It can be used in early stage fire, but it will give its best value using it in a fully developed fire.
The GreenPort FST is capable of preventing a flash-over and a back-draft. It will give a double protection for Fire Fighters as it will lower the temperature under the self-ignition temperature of the fire gasses. The second safety feature is the aerosol itself, once it’s active in the atmosphere, the fire gasses are made inert and cannot be ignited.
These small devices fit in the trunk of squad cars or other First Responder vehicles and can drastically reduce fire and water damage in enclosures such as houses, garages, stores or sheds.
They are lightweight and easy to deploy by just pulling the pin and throwing it in. Within 35 seconds, the fire is suppressed and the temperature inside the enclosure drops over 1000 degrees, making it a safer environment to extract trapped firefighters or citizens.
These devices will help save lives in the area and the Clear Lake Masonic Lodge is always looking for ways to help their surrounding communities. They are proud to donate these to make the communities a safer place.
Clear Lake Chief of Police Tim Strohbusch said, “It is a wonderful tool. It is something every squad car should have in it. Often times in a rural community we are the first ones on the scene of a fire. We all know our fire departments and ambulance services are hurting for people, so this gives us an additional tool to help and hopefully save some lives.”
