Police

Amery, Clayton and Clear Lake Police Departments are grateful for a state-of-the-art tool that will come in handy in fire emergencies, which was made possible by a donation from Clear Lake #230 Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin.

The GreenPort Portable Fire Suppression Tool is used by fire fighters, Police, Armed forces and first responders as a highly effective suppression tool against early stage and fully developed fires. The GreenPort FST is non-pressurized and is deployed manually by pulling a pin which will set off an electronic ignition system.

