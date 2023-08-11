The Wisconsin Veterans Museum (WVM) will receive $66,371 for a collection digitization project from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) through the Museums for America grant program, IMLS announced last week. 

The IMLS grant will fund the second phase of a collections digitization project. The first phase for digitizing Civil War images was completed in 2016. This second phase will first digitize 965 at-risk post-Civil War images, which include images that cannot be processed through traditional scanning techniques. WVM will purchase specific photographic equipment to digitize large and delicate photos and drawings. As this project is set to run over three years, an additional 1,300 of the museum's World War I images are also included to be scanned.

