The Wisconsin Veterans Museum (WVM) will receive $66,371 for a collection digitization project from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) through the Museums for America grant program, IMLS announced last week.
The IMLS grant will fund the second phase of a collections digitization project. The first phase for digitizing Civil War images was completed in 2016. This second phase will first digitize 965 at-risk post-Civil War images, which include images that cannot be processed through traditional scanning techniques. WVM will purchase specific photographic equipment to digitize large and delicate photos and drawings. As this project is set to run over three years, an additional 1,300 of the museum's World War I images are also included to be scanned.
Exposure to light, routine physical handling, and multiple scanning negatively impact the health of historic photographs. Having images digitized makes them easily accessible for researchers, genealogists, and museum staff while protecting the originals from damage.
Wisconsin Veterans Museum Assistant Director Jennifer Van Haaften said, “Digitization of our photographic collections will increase access to the immense holdings of images we have at WVM while contributing to the long-term safety of the images. We are very excited to increase what is visible to the world through our online database.”
In total, 218 projects were selected out of 568 proposals with total grants awarded at $31,509,007. Museums for America supports projects that strengthen the ability of individual museums to benefit the public by providing high-quality, inclusive learning experiences, maximizing resources to address community needs through partnerships and collaborations, and by preserving and providing access to the collections entrusted to their care.
"As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services, and collections. These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore, and grow,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities."
