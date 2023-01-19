An empty shell will sit at 110 Keller Avenue in Amery. What will become of it is unknown. The spot was once three buildings holding various businesses throughout the history of Amery. A large construction process combined to become a food hub in 2013 with an outdoor patio. From then until last Sunday, the Farm Table served up locally produced food to in-house diners. 

It came to the surprise of many when Farm Table made a post last Friday on Facebook, announcing they would be closing at the end of that weekend. It left many wondering what happened?

