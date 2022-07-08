Amery, Wisconsin – "I am glad to have had the opportunity to serve Farm Table Foundation as interim executive director these last nine months,” said Sylvia Burgos Toftness. “It was always the plan that I would work with our staff and board for several months to weather last fall’s sudden budgetary challenge, stabilize the organization, and position it for future growth,” she said. “I believe we did it.” “Taking a cue from Cincinnatus, who served ancient Rome briefly during a time of need, it’s time to return to the farm. That said, I will miss my colleagues as well as the many guests I’ve come to know.”
“Although I served on the Foundation’s board of directors for eight years, it wasn’t until I took on this role that I fully appreciated our skilled and creative staff. I witnessed their attention to detail, drive for high quality, and commitment to the mission – building local food culture,” said Burgos Toftness. “I also cannot overemphasize the very significant contributions of our volunteers and donors,” she said.
A beef farmer herself, Burgos Toftness values the Foundation’s close relationship with the regenerative farmers from whom the restaurant procures its whole foods. “These growers build soil health and protect our groundwater while producing some of the best tasting, highly nutritious foods available anywhere,” she said.
Positioning Farm Table for redirection requires time; as does finding a permanent executive director. “We remain committed to our outstanding restaurant as we explore additional, complementary paths for the future,” said Board chair Peter Henry. “Because we are still in that process, it makes sense that a second interim executive takes the helm at this time,” he explained. “We are fortunate to have a very strong person coming into this role,” he continued. “Lynn Blomstrand has served as both the full-time and part-time accountant and human resource administrator at Farm Table for over two years,” he explained. She comes with deep experience of systems and restaurant operations.
“Farm Table has been a passion for years,” said Blomstrand. “I’m excited to work closely with our kitchen staff and with our servers again,” she said. “I love meeting and greeting our guests. It will be wonderful to welcome new visitors and returning diners.”
“Lynn and I worked well together during my time at Farm Table,” said Sylvia. “I’m confident in passing the baton to her. I think the organization will thrive under her guidance, as the Board’s search committee seeks a permanent executive.”
Founded in 2014, Farm Table Foundation, Incorporated is a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization with a mission to build local food culture.
