“On Aug. 23, 1999, a beautiful bright light was born into this world. We named him Dominic James Curtis. He brought a great deal of joy to everyone around him. He was full of curiosity and adventure and had an immense thirst for knowledge,” said Tim Curtis and his wife Shawn McBroom Curtis.
Shawn’s eyes light up when she talks about Dominic. As parents, she and Tim soaked in all of the wonderful things that made their son so unique. He was a free spirit who loved to feel in touch with the outdoors. He was interested in learning about natural remedies and his family said, “Dominic spoke often about his desire for a world filled with love, acceptance and peace.”
As years passed, Dominic’s parents started noticing some changes in him. The curious boy they loved began to develop depression, anxiety and other mental health issues. The help they wanted to assist him in getting and what Dominic felt was best for himself became a battle.
After a long, tiring and complex four-year-battle with mental illness, Dominic, at the age of 19, ended his life on Nov. 25, 2018. He came from a large family who is now on a mission to prevent other families from going through the pain they are experiencing. They have created a nonprofit organization called “Dominic’s Light.”
Their group said, “Our mission is to be seen and be heard throughout our communities, to help our future generations with mental health and wellness through awareness, advocacy and support. Our desire is to create a space of holistic healing for our youth to keep their minds healthy. It is our honor to carry his beliefs forward in our mission.”
Dominic’s Light funds efforts within communities for increased mental health awareness, promoting mental wellness, advocating to improve access and availability to mental health care, suicide prevention and support for loved ones left behind.
The group’s latest effort is a mental wellness event, which will take place Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 1p.m. to 6p.m.
The mental health awareness/suicide prevention event will take place at The Mumm Barn (944 40th St. Clayton, WI. 54004). It is free to the public. There will be food available as well as raffles and giveaways.
There will be a variety of presenters throughout the day including:
1:00p.m.-Dominic’s Light Message
1:30p.m.-Dana Zimmerman, author of poems about living your life’s purpose will speak. She is also the founder of “Positive Parenting Now”
2:00p.m.-Mental Health First Aide by Shawnah Marie
2:30p.m.-Dance for Life Arts by JulieAnn Lehrke
3:00p.m.-Mind/Body healing through balance of energy system by Dr. Burke
3:30p.m.-Jody Hagedorn will present “Lighten Up and Live,” which presents simple and effective tips to lift out tension, stress and anxiety to a place of lightness and love.
According to Mental Health America, gathering and providing up-to-date data and information about disparities faced by individuals with mental health problems is a tool for change. Key findings in their latest report include:
Youth mental health is worsening. 9.7% of youth in the U.S. have severe major depression, compared to 9.2% in last year’s dataset. This rate was highest among youth who identify as more than one race, at 12.4%.
Even before COVID-19, the prevalence of mental illness among adults was increasing. In 2017-2018, 19% of adults experienced a mental illness, an increase of 1.5 million people over last year’s dataset.
Suicidal ideation among adults is increasing. The percentage of adults in the U.S. who are experiencing serious thoughts of suicide increased 0.15% from 2016-2017 to 2017-2018 – an additional 460,000 people from last year’s dataset.
There is still unmet need for mental health treatment among youth and adults. 60% of youth with major depression did not receive any mental health treatment in 2017-2018. Even in states with the greatest access, over 38% are not receiving the mental health services they need. Among youth with severe depression, only 27.3% received consistent treatment. 23.6% of adults with a mental illness reported an unmet need for treatment in 2017-2018. This number has not declined since 2011.
The percentage of adults with a mental illness who are uninsured increased for the first time since the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Nationally, 10.8% are uninsured, totaling 5.1 million adults.
Dominic left behind a family full of sadness and grief. This family though, wasn’t about to silently go through each day dwelling on the “What Ifs.” Dominic was born into a large and close-knit group of go-getters. Now the Curtis and McBroom families feel the boy they so severely miss is with them as they help spread Dominic’s Light through self-care, acts of kindness to those who are struggling and by being a friend to those who need one most.
Dominic’s Light Facebook page provides inspirational messages, mental health information and offers a place for people to share their stories. Dominic’s friends and family have bravely shared their personal stories of what life was like both before and after Dominic’s death.
Dominic’s loved ones who are working with the organization are advocates for those that are suffering with mental health issues and want to offer support for their loved ones. As their Facebook says, “If any of this resonates with you, then we welcome you and hope you will join us in spreading Dominic’s Light.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.