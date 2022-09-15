Amery Fall Festival begins Thursday Four fun-fi lled days of leaves and laughter Every Fall Festival is history in the making. Bring in the marching bands as the upcoming Fall Festival is bound to be grand. Starting Thursday the 73rd Amery Fall Festival will take place. By the end of the weekend it will be another page of community memories to add to the city’s history book.
On the evening of May 26th, 1949, around 25 men gathered at the Amery Legion hall to discuss proposals for a fall community affair.
Allen Kinney was the president of the Amery Community Club. He assembled the group who decided to adopt a plan prepared by G.E. Niccum. The men decided on the name “Fall Festival” and seven directors were elected to manage the festival and funds.
The seven men; G.E. Niccum, Palmer Sondreal, R.M. Houger, J. Edson Davis, Ralph Pennington, Rueben Christensen, and William Burman, carefully planned the first annual Amery Fall Festival which held its fi rst day of events on Friday, September 23rd, 1949. Inaugural events included a Doll Buggy Parade and a Noon-time broadcast of a KSTP radio show at Soldier’s Field.
The following year in 1950, the very first Miss Amery was chosen when Kay Olson was crowned queen. Other highlights of the 1950s included; a realistic war which was staged on Soldier’s Field by U.S. Marines in 1954 while Dr. Fred Whitlark acted as General Chairman of the festival, and in 1959 nationally known acrobatic dancers performing along side Spec Thomas on his unicycle.
The 1960s brought some interesting events including a milking contest between Daryl K. Lien and FFA queen Diane Mitchell in 1965. In 1968 Bob Williamson served as general chairman of the festival. In 1969 Terrie Newton was crowned Queen, her attendants were Gail Mickleson and Judy Foy.
The 1970s started off with a bang with Bruce Johnson serving as Chairman. Barbara Corey was chosen as Queen, attended by Sheryl Van Gorkum and Joanne Sjobeck. In 1973, the first Demolition Derby was held and in 1976 the festival’s dance was held at the airport.
1980 was the first year of the 10K run. In 1983 one of the main events was the demonstration of exercise to music. 1986 saw Amy Novitske being crowned as Miss Amery with attendants Tami Jo Hanson, and Dawn Evans. Teresa Wittstock was crowned Miss Congeniality. This was also the year that David and Judy Park served as Chairpersons.
During the 1990 Fall Festival Jessie Williams was crowned Miss Amery. Other members of her court were Rachelle Lee, Sherri Kennedy, and Shayne Gust. Parade Marshals were Elaine Meyer, Barb Sorenson, and Marla Sorenson from the Amery Public Library. A half pint rodeo entertained a crowd at Sway Back Acres. In 1997 Members of Experimental Aircraft Association gave 100 rides to youngsters. The Lions Club hosted a Horseshoe tournament at North Park, and Rachel Mullendore was chosen as Little Miss Amery.
Riley Grasser-Hemer, Dann Grauman and Emily Northway won first place in the Wild West category of the Kiddie Parade in 2002. This was also the year Patti Johnson, Vanessa Donahue, and Geri Werle served as co-chairs of the festival.
2006 saw Zoe Lyon being crowned as Little Miss Amery. Wilfred and Ermagene Kuhl were honored as Parade Marshals and a crowd gathered in town on Sunday for a tailgating party to cheer on the Green Bay Packers.
Year after year it is fun to run into people that you haven’t seen in a while and reminisce about the past. The yearly changes are what make each festival unique. This year’s festivities include the following:
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 5p.m.-9p.m.-FOOD TRUCK VILLAGE AND BEER GARDEN around Michael Park 6p.m.-7p.m.-MUSIC: Indianhead Chorus (Danielson Stage) 6p.m. – 11p.m. – CARNIVAL RIDES by Spectrum Carnival (Bobber Park) 7p.m.-9p.m.-MUSIC: The String Showdown, a dueling music show (Danielson Stage)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 10a.m.-6p.m.-Apple River Quilt Guild Show (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church) 3p.m. – 11p.m. – CARNIVAL RIDES by Spectrum Carnival (Bobber Park) 5p.m. – BEER GARDEN (Michael Park) 5p.m. – FOOD TRUCK VILLAGE (along streets near Michael Park) 6-9p.m. – MUSIC: The Groovin’ 60’s Band (Danielson Stage at Michael Park) 9p.m. – Midnight – MUSIC: County Line (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 7:30a.m. – KIDZ RACE at Stower Seven Lakes Trail 8:00a.m. – RUN / WALK at Stower Seven Lakes Trail 9a.m. – 3p.m. – ARTS & CRAFTS VENDOR VILLAGE (Soo Line Park) 9a.m. – 5p.m. – QUILT SHOW: Apple River Quilt Guild Show (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church) 10:30a.m. – GRAND PARADE with Honorary Grand Marshal Dave Waterman and Grand Marshal Klopoteks. Noon – 11p.m. – CARNIVAL RIDES by Spectrum Carnival (Bobber Park) Noon – Midnight – BEER GARDEN & DJ: Beer garden in Michael Park. DJ Music provided by Kar Jackers Entertainment. 12p.m. – 9p.m. – FOOD TRUCK VILLAGE (along streets near Michael Park) 12:15p.m. – 1p.m. – Character MEET and GREET with Super Heroe and Princess (Danielson Stage at Michael Park) 1:30p.m. – 2:15p.m. – ROYALTY: Little Miss drawing (Danielson Stage at Michael Park) 2p.m. – 6p.m. – Amery FFA Corn Maze(Across from Amery High School) 6:30p.m. – 7:30p.m. – ROYALTY: Queen Coronation (Danielson Stage at Michael Park) 7:30p.m. – 9p.m. – DJ MUSIC: JoJo Green (Danielson Stage at Michael Park) 9p.m. – 12:30a.m. – MUSIC: POPROCKS! (Danielson Stage at Michael Park)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 8:30a.m.-11:30a.m.- PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Amery Community Center’s pancake breakfast (@ Amery Community Center) Adults $6 and 10 & under $3 9a.m.-3p.m. Amery FFA Alumni Farm Toy and Tractor Show (BrowTine Restaurant and Event Center) 12p.m.-5p.m.- CARNIVAL RIDES by Spectrum Carnival (Bobber Park)
Small town festivals simply cannot take place without the support of the individuals and businesses who support them. Please take time to say “Thank You” to those who have played a part in making the 2022 Amery Fall Festival a reality including sponsors and volunteers. *All events subject to change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.