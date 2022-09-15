Fall Fest

Amery Fall Festival members invite you to join in this weekend’s fun. Pictured from L-R back row: Tiffany Schmidt, Michelle Wuellner, Josh Ziemer, Patti Johnson, Doug Johnson, Clair Gille, Emily Larson, Brad Baumgartner, Jenna Hare, Amanda Troff , and Jessica Schmidt. Front row: Ore Shock, Jody Faschingbauer, Josh Pratt, Lindsey Pratt, and Lori Friendshuh. Missing from photo: Andrea Yuhas, Shane Troff , Dakota Cavalier, Marissa Cavalier, Bob Wuellner, Chelsea Whitley, and Jena Paquette.

Amery Fall Festival begins Thursday Four fun-fi lled days of leaves and laughter  Every Fall Festival is history in the making. Bring in the marching bands as the upcoming Fall Festival is bound to be grand. Starting Thursday the 73rd Amery Fall Festival will take place. By the end of the weekend it will be another page of community memories to add to the city’s history book.

On the evening of May 26th, 1949, around 25 men gathered at the Amery Legion hall to discuss proposals for a fall community affair.

