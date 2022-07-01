After nine months of Amery being a construction-free zone, Highway 46 from Snow Street on south is about to be ripped apart beginning Tuesday, July 5.
Snow Street, which runs east and west, just north of McDonald’s is marked to be the start of the construction zone. Monarch Paving Company has been contracted by the State of Wisconsin for a $7.2M project for resurfacing and safety improvement, which will run south to St. Croix County and the Town of Cylon.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WDOT), 46 is showing signs of deterioration. In addition, this segment of the highway has a history of run-off-the-road crashes. To address these, the WDOT plans on:
Removing a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement.
Widening the existing shoulder and installing rumble strips to reduce run-off-the-road crashes.
Rehabilitating a box culvert north of Deer Park and other smaller culverts to maintain drainage.
Upgrading guardrail.
Placing new pavement markings.
Highway 46 will remain open during construction, but motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging. Construction is scheduled for completion in September.
Information and weekly updates regarding this project and others in the Northwest Region can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/
The site provides extended information for construction projects currently underway throughout Wisconsin, with the same real-time conditions information.
