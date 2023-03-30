A new face will be seen sitting on the School District of Amery’s Board of Education, the question is whether it will be Steve Osero or Dell Stone.
In an attempt to give voters more information about the two candidates, the Amery Free Press gave Osero and Stone the opportunity to offer an introduction of themselves to readers as well as answer 10 questions regarding the race. Candidates were given 1000 words to share their intro and respond to questions.
Steve Osero
My name is Steve Osero and I grew up in Amery and am a 1994 Graduate of Amery High School. My wife and I have 4 children that are either in, or have gone through, the Amery School District. I believe in people and being positive and I like to work through issues with open, respectful discussion. I believe we have more in common than different, and there are always ways to find common ground. I’m really excited at the opportunity to give back to the district, and the community I love, by serving on the Amery School Board.
1.What experiences and/or skills have prepared you to serve as a Board of Education member?
I have been a member of many boards and management teams in the past. The one that most closely mirrors being on a school board is being the chair of the West Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (WCWWDB). Much like the school, the WCWWDB works with government funding, audits, open meeting law, etc. But in terms of leadership roles and responsibilities. I have been President of Amery Technical Products since 2012, on the First Lutheran Church council for 6 years and President of that council for the last 2.5 years.
2.What differentiates you from the other candidate?
First, and important to note, I don’t know Dell personally. It would be a mistake for me to make suggestions, assumptions, or tell stories about what differentiates the two of us without it being based on my own personal experiences. With that said, I have been attending school board meetings for 2 years. In that time, I have only seen Dell at one of the meetings. To be fair, Dell may be watching the recorded meetings at home. He may also have attended the two or three meetings I missed when I was out of town. However, based on my experience would like to suggest that what differentiates us is that I have been actively involved in attending, and working to understand the topics the board is discussing. I have also been having discussions with board members to learn more about how the board operates.
3.How can the Board of Education best communicate with its constituents?
By showing the public that the board is listening and hears what they are saying. I was recently re-reading information and guidance about open meeting law. In my opinion, I found the current school board to be functioning within the guidelines. However, that can, and I think has, created a rift between the board and some members of our community who maybe don’t know or understand the rules/laws the board must follow. As an example: A community comment may be brought in front of the board. The board doesn’t respond at that meeting. Open meeting law doesn’t allow for the discussion of something not on the agenda and items can’t be added to the agenda without public notice. This can make the individual feel unheard. Even if the topic isn’t added to future agendas or discussions, the public still need to know that board is listening. I’m happy to say that as of the last board meeting, the current board is making steps in addressing this exact issue.
4.What is your vision for education in this community?
I recognize that the way kids learn today is vastly different from when I was growing up. They have many more barriers to education and challenges to face than we did years ago. I think our educational tools and resources need to continue to evolve and improve as we learn more ourselves. How we teach must fit with how our kids learn. This will allow us to continue to educate and graduate kids that are prepared for a bright future. That doesn’t mean we make fundamental changes to education as a whole. It means making sure our teachers and staff are equipped with the latest research, tools, and knowledge to help them be the best they can be for our kids.
5.What do you feel the School District of Amery does well and what would you like to see improve?
I think the school district does most things very well. We are extremely lucky have a staff that is so dedicated to our kids. We have an administration team that is forward focused. We have a lot of great things going on that fly under the radar.
There are a few things I want to explore but I currently don’t have enough data to speak to them in detail, and especially in a public forum such as this. I certainly don’t want to suggest there is a problem when there may not be, or that something isn’t being addressed when it is. Some of these topics I want to explore and learn more about are truancy and attendance issues, competitive wages, recruitment, and retention, and increasing community, parent, and student involvement in our district events.
6. If elected, what will be your priorities?
Making sure I have the knowledge, training, and information to be the best board member I can be. To be positive! To be open to change and/or different points of view. To be an ear for the teachers, staff, students, parents, and taxpayers. At this time and based on my limited experience with the details of the district, I don’t see any glaring items needing to be addressed or challenged with the district’s current state of being.
7.What would be your priorities in terms of school safety and security?
I am not aware of any major issues with Safety and Security that isn’t being addressed. The last referendum we passed really tackles this topic. Safety and Security is something you have to constantly keep to the forefront and never be complacent on. I don’t have any priorities right now other than to review current state, and then reassess the state of the district through the construction process and on through completion of the building changes approved by the passage of the last referendum.
8.How will you address the different needs of all students?
By allowing our individual school management teams along with their teachers and staff, to do their Jobs. They already have the skill and the training to be successful. I want to be a sounding board for them and help them get the tools they need to give our students the best opportunities possible. That doesn’t mean bowing to every whim. But it does mean being open to new ideas for growth. If we as a board can be open, and if we can keep and/or attract the best talent, this will take care of itself.
9. What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
I believe the roles and responsibilities encompass the following: (not an exhaustive list) To be an ear for the community. To be a champion for our teachers, staff, and students. To be a gatekeeper for the public’s tax dollars. And to work outside of those obligations to be as educated and knowledgeable as possible on the topics at hand.
10. Rank the following 10 strategies for improving student performance in the order that would be your priority for the school system.
My Ranking below:
– Positive school environment
– Parent-Teacher communication
– Comprehensive truancy/dropout prevention programs
– School maintenance
– Up to date technology
– New staff development
– Addition of staff, both certified and non-certified
– Additional career and technical educational offerings
– Principal autonomy
– Expansion of non-traditional classroom programs
Dell Stone
Thank you for taking the time and interest in the Amery School Board election. As Americans, we get so inundated with campaign material, ads, calls, and signs and that can really interrupt our lives at times. I will try to be as thorough as possible here, but please take a moment if you can to visit Dell Stone for Amery School Board on Facebook. I believe the material on that page does a good job of explaining who I am if you choose to honor me with your vote.
1.What experiences and/or skills have prepared you to serve as a Board of Education member?
My career’s chief mission over the last 18 years has been to serve the community.
I have extensive continuing education and training in Professional Communications, Front Line Leadership, Cooperative Community Services, LE Instructor, Interviewing Victims of Trauma, Elder Abuse, and Advocacy, to name a few.
2.What differentiates you from the other candidate?
My wife and I chose Amery because it closely resembles the wonderful small, tight-knit, rural community that helped raise me. We wanted a similar experience for our children.
I have no family employed by the district therefore, I will not be forced to recuse myself due to a conflict of interest such as salaries, benefits, etc.
3.How can the Board of Education best communicate with its constituents?
It is important that the board address the community honestly and accurately. In addition, I think there is a need for more opportunities for an open dialogue with the board. I believe if the board willingly engages with citizens, framing their responses around “is it nice, is it necessary, is it legal?”, It will help strengthen the relationship with the community.
4.What is your vision for education in this community?
If elected, it will be my goal to invest in evidence-based programs and resources to increase the reading abilities and comprehension of students of all ages. I personally love to read and can't put enough emphasis on the importance of the success of people being able to read and contribute to society. As our 12 graders enter adulthood and the real world, I feel it’s important they have the tools to navigate life and reading comprehension is key.
5.What do you feel the School District of Amery does well and what would you like to see improve?
The school district in Amery has very passionate teachers who provide solid guidance and support to students with a wide range of learning abilities who often go above and beyond their job duties to reach children. Which is a blessing.
Student athletics hold a special place in my heart and over the years I have gotten to know some of the staff as they share the same passion I do. Athletics and after-school programs are not just about winning and bringing home titles but also an opportunity to connect with our children, build self-esteem, highlight skills and strengths as well as team building and leadership.
6. If elected, what will be your priorities?
Our current board is in discussion, or has discussed, how the process by which board members can add topics to the monthly agenda. I think it’s important when our community has questions or wants to discuss a topic that a board member's request to do so is honored. What does it say when we can’t establish a logical policy that allows our elected officials the ability to openly and publicly discuss topics they, as well as the community, feel are important?
I would like to discuss and learn more about the specific challenges our district faces when it comes to investing in the quality of education for both students and teachers. So we can make improvements in those areas that will benefit the families, students, and community members.
7.What would be your priorities in terms of school safety and security?
As a member of the law enforcement community safety and prevention are paramount. I believe that my experiences and possible suggestions will help to create a custom plan that fits the safety needs of our buildings and community.
8.How will you address the different needs of all students?
I’m all too familiar that some parents do not prioritize their children's education. Nothing is more beneficial than when a parent wants to be involved. I think that parental input in areas where their child is struggling is extremely important not only for their student but others who struggle in similar areas as well. Parents and their experience can be a valuable resource to the district. Students with different and/or special needs should have all the tools available to them for success. Just as the students who seem to find education and learning effortless.
9. What do you see as the board’s roles and responsibilities?
The school board is limited in its roles and responsibilities and I think it's important for people to understand that. However, the board is the foundation of the school district and if the district isn’t fruitful in some areas the board needs to be asking why. I feel it’s of great importance to establish, adapt and review policies that reflect our communities expectations of the future and the success of our students.
The district has seen a large decline of enrollments. Resulting in a greater loss of district funding.
Many citizens are frustrated with rising taxes and feel misinformed by the efforts and lengths gone to pass the referendum last year.
I’m disappointed we are in this situation and I believe now more than ever we need to work alongside our experienced community members for a solution that truly serves our district and community with leadership you can trust.
10. Rank the following 10 strategies for improving student performance in the order that would be your priority for the school system.
In regards to the last question given, the current circumstances and limited information, I have ranked the following in order of importance, for what I believe, reflects the current challenges to our district and community.
– SAFETY
– School maintenance and exploring responsible options for how the referendum is being spent
– Parent-teacher communication
– Positive school environment
– Principal autonomy
– Comprehensive truancy/ dropout prevention programs
– Up-to-date technology
– Additional career and technical education offerings
– Expansion of non-traditional classroom programs
– Addition of Staff, both certified and non-certified
– New staff development
