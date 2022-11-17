Richard Sather has never missed his given right to vote since he was first eligible in 1968. He went to extremes to see the 2022 midterm election was no different. Sather wants to take a recent voting mishap and use it to ensure others are given their opportunity in the future.
America began its great democratic experiment in the late 1700s by granting the right to vote to a narrow subset of society — white male landowners. Many others have fought for their constitutional right throughout the years and now only a few ages 18 and over see their right restricted. Sather wants others to know that a recent address change is not one of the restrictions.
Sather set out the morning of Tuesday, November 8, 2022 with the same zest to cast his say as he had done many times before. Sather had recently moved from the City of Amery to the Town Lincoln about a week prior. He had been taking the steps that most due when they move; he had changed his address and traveled to Rice Lake to the Department of Motor Vehicles to obtain an updated driver’s license.
With the shiny new license in hand, Sather walked into the Lincoln Town Hall to vote and was turned away. “I was told because I hadn’t lived in Lincoln for 28 days I couldn’t vote. I was angry, but I drove into Amery to go to City Hall to vote there,” said Sather.
He stood in the short line in Amery and presented his license to the poll worker. For the second time that morning, Sather was denied. He said even after explaining his situation he was told since he no longer lived in the City of Amery, he could not vote there. Sather said, “Now I was really mad. I let my anger get the best of me. I really let them have it and dropped a bunch of (expletives), but I have the right to vote.”
Sather put a call in to a local representative and was also encouraged to call the Balsam Lake Government Center to learn his options. Fired up, Sather didn’t pick up the phone, he instead drove to Balsam Lake and spoke with the County Clerk.
“She called down to Amery and told them I needed to vote there,” said Sather.
He drove back to 54001 can cast his ballot.
When asked about the situation, Amery City Administrator Patty Bjorklund said they had people new to the process but got everything squared away.
Across not only the State of Wisconsin, but the whole nation, allegations of elections fraud, shortages of poll workers and some governments at all levels failing to make the necessary investments in elections (from technology to poll-worker training) to ensure the integrity and efficiency of the system, have contributed to both voter and worker frustrations.
While some voter suppression measures actively seek to discriminate against certain groups, others result from innocent administrative errors and glitches. Regardless of its form or intent, however, voter suppression is relentlessly effective in preventing voting-eligible Americans from contributing to the electoral process.
Sather said issues need to be addressed.
He said he has never had a problem voting in the past. This isn’t the first time he has moved, in fact he previous spent a stint in Arizona, with no voting issues moving there or moving back to his hometown of Amery.
The Polk County Clerk’s office shared information about instances that commonly confuse voters, one of which was the situation for Mr. Sather.
What if a person moves away but indicates that they have the intent to return?
So long as they have not registered to vote at the new municipality, they may retain their right to vote in the former municipality.
What if the elector has recently moved to the municipality?
Individuals who have moved within the state but have resided at their new address fewer than 28 days must vote at the polling place that served their previous residence. Individuals who have recently moved to the state and resided at their address fewer than 28 days may vote for President and Vice President only by completing the Application for Presidential Ballot - New Wisconsin Resident (EL-141).
New/Former Residents
A person who has not resided in any ward in Wisconsin for at least 28 days should be advised to check with their former state of residence to inquire as to any voting options they may have as former residents of that state. Alternatively, in Presidential elections, new residents of Wisconsin may vote a Presidential-only ballot by submitting a completed Application for Presidential Ballot (EL-141) to either the municipal clerk in the 27 days before the election or to the election inspectors at the polling place for their new address.
Sather said he wants to make sure that anyone who is eligible to vote, learns from his situation and doesn’t give up and just decide not to vote. Sather doesn’t know if others were told they couldn’t vote in Amery, but he said he asked at City Hall after he was able to vote, if they had the names and phone numbers of any others they had turned away, to double check and make sure they were correctly denied. He said he doesn’t care if he gets an apology for the situation, he just makes to make sure it doesn’t happen to others, and if it does, he wants people to know their rights. Sather said, “Everyone should have a say. We live in the United States for a reason and have Constitutional rights. Every voice counts.”
Your rights
If the polls close while you’re still in line, stay in line – you have the right to vote.
If you make a mistake on your ballot, ask for a new one.
If the machines are down at your polling place, ask for a paper ballot.
If you run into any problems or have questions on Election Day, call the Election Protection Hotline:
