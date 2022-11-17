Sather

Richard Sather

Richard Sather has never missed his given right to vote since he was first eligible in 1968. He went to extremes to see the 2022 midterm election was no different. Sather wants to take a recent voting mishap and use it to ensure others are given their opportunity in the future.

America began its great democratic experiment in the late 1700s by granting the right to vote to a narrow subset of society — white male landowners. Many others have fought for their constitutional right throughout the years and now only a few ages 18 and over see their right restricted. Sather wants others to know that a recent address change is not one of the restrictions.

