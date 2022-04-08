The School District of Amery recently applied for their third round of (ESSER) funds.
The ESSER I Grant Program, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, provides funds to help Local Educational Agencies respond to changes in student needs due to COVID-19.
Since March 2020, the federal government has passed three relief packages in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that includes unprecedented support for K–12 schools. This support is called ESSER, which is an acronym for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.
ESSER funds have been made available in various rounds. The first batch for the School District of Amery was used to pay Clubhouse childcare staff in the amount of $135,117. District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said, “We could have used that money for a variety of things. We could have paid any employee group, we simply chose to pay Clubhouse.”
The district received two rounds of aid from the second batch of ESSER. Round A was in the amount of $546,443 and Round B was in the amount of $302,236; totaling $848,679. This money was used to pay for the HVAC system at Lien Elementary.
The third round of ESSER funds is a total of $1,229,433. The money must be spent by September 30, 2024, with an emphasis on assessing and addressing learning loss. All activities supported by ESSER III must prevent, prepare for or respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district has chosen to use ESSER III funds for an additional Third Grade teacher to address academic needs of next year’s Third Grade students. Doerfler said this year’s Second Grade students have shown academic need, so they would be decreasing the class sizes for next year to offer greater resources. This would last for two years, totaling $117,500 for the two years combined ($90,000 salary and $27,500 in benefits).
Funds would also be used to hire an additional Kindergarten teacher to address academic and behavior needs of next year’s Kindergarten students. This would last for two years, totaling $117,500 for the two years combined ($90,000 salary and $27,500 in benefits).
School board member asked if this number might adjust based on the level of experience of the new hire. Doerfler responded that this number was an estimation.
Board member Char Glenna asked if these positions were locked into Third Grade and Kindergarten for both years, or if they could be moved to a different grade level for the second year, based on student needs. Doerfler said they could be moved. He said, “Staffing at the elementary school and Intermediate school is a moving target constantly, based on where the need is. Wherever the need is, is where teachers are going to go.”
Although adding a math instructor at Amery High School had been considered for use of this round of ESSER money, it was decided it may not be necessary. AHS principal Josh Gould said because of less students enrolling into upper level science classes, they will be able to shift Sam Bosley, an instructor who can teach both science and math, into instructing more mathematics.
“I really have to applaud Sam Bosley. Having that dual licensure, he has really been the swing man for years and years. Some years he is 75-80% math and this year he was 85% science. He is so flexible, and he is such an outstanding teacher in his willingness to go back and forth to help kids,” said Gould.
Doerfler said a percentage of the ESSER funds needed to be used on Summer School staff, so $9,000 will be used toward a coordinator who will organize and plan academic instruction to address those students most impacted by COVID-19.
Also, $3,500 will be put toward two teacher salaries for the August session of Summer School, who will provide enhanced academic learning opportunities for targeted students impacted by COVID-19.
The district has already been paying these salaries, ESSER funds can now be used in place of budgeted dollars.
ESSER funds are being used for district technology and infrastructure include $100,000 for cyber-security upgrades and $130,780.49 for new staff laptops, which is a remaining cost after funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
$698,224 of ESSER money has been marked to replace heat air pumps at the Middle School and $52,928.51 to replace inefficient boilers at Lien. Doerfler said, “This is very contingent on whether we pass the referendum or not. We perhaps could use referendum dollars for this. That would be my recommendation, but if it fails we can do it with these dollars. Either way we have to replace Middle School heat pumps. We have 72 of them and we have had about 20 fail within the past year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.