Andrew Endres, the man responsible for the deaths of Richard Cobenais and Benjamin Juarez from a 2014 hit and run incident has been sentenced to 10 years on each of Endres’ convictions, to be served concurrently, with five years of initial confinement in state prison, followed by five years of extended supervision.
In January 2020, Polk County Sheriff’s Department set a goal of revisiting an unsolved case that affected Polk County and the Round Lake Community Jan. 11, 2014; the hit-and-run, double fatality that took the lives of Juarez and Cobenais.
Ten months later, that revisit paid off. September 28, 2020, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from someone stating that they knew Endres had been the driver of the vehicle involved in the double fatality. Approximately three weeks later, Endres, 32, of Randolph, MN. was charged with two counts of hit and run involving death, a Class D Felony.
In 2014, witnesses said Cobenais, concerned over Juarez’s ability to drive, took his car keys. An altercation ensued that spilled into the traffic lanes of County Road E. A truck approached from the north and hit them.
Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that after striking the pair, the truck stopped. The driver and a front passenger exited the vehicle and began to approach the scene before abruptly running back to the vehicle and fleeing to the south.
In an Oct. 22, 2020 news conference, Waak thanked the victims’ families for believing in the process that had brought them to this day. He also thanked the media in attendance. “Your news coverage 10 months ago is a big part of why we are here today,” Waak said.
Tribal police chief Frank Taylor said, “Oct. 21 was a good day. I received a call from the Sheriff who wanted to share information with me that I had been waiting on for a very long time. The day got better as the families of Ben and Richard arrived to meet with the investigators and staff who had put so much effort into this case and to see the reaction of family members will stick with me the rest of my life.”
Taylor said it is his belief the strength and courage of the family who put their emotions on camera 10 months ago that had a huge influence on the case.
After being charged, a November 5, 2020, hearing saw the Court order a $50,000 cash bond for Endres, which was posted that same day.
In November 2021, plea hearing, the Court accepted Endres’ plea of No Contest to both his charges.
At the January 18, 2022, sentencing hearing, the Court heard statements from family members of the victims. Polk County District Attorney Kemp presented a sentencing argument, requesting a 12-year prison sentence with six years of initial confinement followed by six years extended supervision to be served concurrently on each conviction. The Court also heard from Endres’ defense counsel who requested that the court order a sentence for local jail and probation with time imposed.
Ultimately the Hon. Jeffery Anderson ordered a 10-year sentence on each of Endres' convictions, to be served concurrently, with five years of initial confinement in state prison, followed by five years of extended supervision. Endres is also prohibited from having any contact with the families of the victims unless a letter of apology from him is requested. Endres
is required to complete PTSD treatment and recommendations and complete 200 hours of community service per year of extended supervision.
