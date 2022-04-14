Easter is the only time of year when it is safe to put all your eggs in one basket. The organizers of Amery’s Community Club Easter Egg Hunt are excited to be back to a social event this year, with a new location Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Michael Park.
Event planners are hoping you will join them for the sweet eggstravaganza for kids up to age 10. The hunt itself starts at 10a.m. sharp. You can come early and get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny by Cahill Studios. You will receive a free 5X7 with the donation of non-perishable food items (Limit one per family).
Stick around for new fun activities following the hunt.
Before or after you collect eggs, plan on having some more goodies and hop on over to the annual Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast hosted by the Amery Fire Department. It runs from 7a.m. to 11a.m. at the Fire Hall and is open to the public.
