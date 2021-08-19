Former City of Amery Clerk/Treasurer and current Polk County Board of Supervisors representative Fran Duncanson recently spoke at Amery City Council to let residents know she does not want to see the Polk County Recycling Center shut down.
Duncanson said the county is working on a recycling ordinance.
“There have been some prominent county officials who have publicly stated they want to close the recycling center and they want to make recycling privatized, putting recycling on each individual and each municipality. I do not want to see that happen,” she said.
Duncanson said there are years the center makes money and others that it does not. She said, “I view it as a service the tax-payers need; a suitable and appropriate service for the county to provide.”
Duncanson said it has needed some capital improvements for a long time and the price tag has gotten pretty high.
There was recently a study completed by Foss, showing the pros/cons of keeping it open or closing its doors.
“The county has a real opportunity right now to make an investment in the recycling center. It is a high price tag-it is a million dollars. The county can make that investment if they choose to, by using unrestricted fund balances,” said Duncanson.
The county board agreed at last month’s meeting to return $1.6M back into the county of unrestricted fund balances.
Duncanson said, “So, the money is there. It is a unique opportunity to do this for the population of Polk County with a zero impact to your tax bill.”
She said she doesn’t view the recycling center as a business that is there to make money. She views it as a service. “Nobody asks if the Highway Department makes money. Nobody asks if the Sheriff’s Department makes money and I don’t think we should be concerned whether the recycling center makes money. We want it to, but sometimes it will and sometimes it won’t. So, the bottom line to me is in the study by Foss. If recycling in privatized and turned over to every municipality to administer themselves, it is going to cost each household in Polk County double of what it would cost the county to make that investment and keep the recycling open,” said Duncanson.
She encourages Polk County residents to contact their Polk County representative to share their thoughts about the recycling center.
