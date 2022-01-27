A common Wisconsin giggle claims ice fishing is really just a jerk on one end of the line, waiting for a jerk on the other end of the line.
On the quest for everything from panfish, to northern pike to the hallowed walleye, a true Wisconsin ice angler has ice in their veins and a fire in their belly. They can take a baron, frost covered lagoon and transform it into a snowy suburb filled with transportation, homes, and hardcore residents in no time flat. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 24 percent of the annual catch in the state occurs between December and March.
There is bound to be a symphony of “Flag Up” in the air in upcoming weeks as the Amery area prepares for two large ice fishing contests, the St. Joseph Church 58th Annual Ice Fishing Contest and the Wanderoos Area Community Club 33rd Annual Ice Fishing Contest.
At its roots, ice fishing ranks among the more basic outdoor sports and can accommodate any skill level. The upcoming contests might be a great opportunity to give ice fishing a try, support various local causes and possibly win prizes.
The St. Joseph contest is on Sunday, January 30, 2022 on Amery’s North Twin Lake, off of Highway 46. Cash prizes will be awarded the largest walleye, sunfish, crappie, northern, bass and perch. Fishing will run from 7a.m. to 12p.m., with weigh-in starting at 7a.m.
There is also a kids’ fishing contest, chicken dinner at the church and both on and off ice raffles.
The Wanderoos contest is on Saturday, February 5, 2022 on Lake Wapogaset from 9a.m. to 3p.m. There will be prizes for first, second and third place in six divisions.
Their kids’ contest runs from Noon to 1p.m. and offers holes already drilled, and poles and bait provided for kids under the age of 12.
Door Prizes will be given away all day with food and beverage available on the lake.
Some Wisconsin ice fisherman shared some tips that could prove useful for anglers.
“Hard water” fishing for panfish is fun and easy and may result in a fine dinner when the winds blow cold. Kurt Welke, longtime fisheries biologist shared some basic tips and considerations to improve chances of success.
He said for Bluegills, remember to keep it light. “Bluegills are dainty sight feeders. Keep your line light (2- to 4-pound test monofilament) and the terminal tackle small: rat finkys, marmooskas, tear drops and ice jigs need to be kept to scale with a bluegills mouth, such as # 12. The same goes for floats or spring bobbers…keeping them sensitive and offering minimal resistance means more bites.”
Skip Sommerfeldt, a fisheries biologist based in Park Falls, ice fishes about every day the ice is safe. He said, “I mainly fish on stained-water lakes and have found that tip-ups fished with live bait can often catch more walleye than jig-pole fishing. But for clear-water lakes, jigging may out-produce tip-ups.”
Sommerfeldt also said to remember bigger is not always better for eating quality with walleye. He said, “The best eaters are in the 12- to 15-inch size (if allowed by the harvest regulations) and catch and release does also work with walleye. Today’s 20-inch release may be your 28-inch Northern pike are common in Wisconsin. At last count they were found in over 2,000 inland lakes, rivers, and flowages in Wisconsin. mounter several years down the road!”
Terry Margenau is a fisheries supervisor stationed in Spooner. He said when it comes to Northern pike, “Many anglers when setting tip-ups place their bait a certain distance off the bottom. For example, say water depth is twelve feet. Find bottom and set your bait one or two feet off bottom. If you are fishing in vegetation my general rule is to think in halves. Twelve feet of water –put your bait at six feet. This serves two purposes. First, vegetation is still occupying a fair portion of the water column at early ice. If you place you bait based on x feet from the bottom there is a good chance, it’s in the vegetation. No sight – no bite. Second, predators like northern pike cruise the water column. Even if they are near the bottom they can find prey above them. The opposite is less likely to be true.”
Margenau said, “Northern pike are the ultimate winter sport fish, the ‘people’s fish.’ Any angler worth his or her salt will admit a northern pike has saved many fishing trips from being a skunk.”
