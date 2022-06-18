The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been busy stocking over 700,000 catchable-sized brook, brown and rainbow trout in waters across the state. DNR hatchery staff raised the fish at the Nevin Fish Hatchery, Osceola Fish Hatchery and at St. Croix Fish Hatchery.
The DNR is also working with local fishing clubs to raise an additional 70,000 trout that will be stocked into urban fishing waters. These small lakes and ponds are cooperatively managed with local municipalities and are frequently used to host fishing clinics.
Some of these urban ponds have certain fishing restrictions. Make sure to check the 2022-2023 Hook and Line fishing regulations for eligibility requirements, angler restrictions and daily bag limits.
These trout stocking efforts are still ongoing. Good luck if you plan on fishing these urban ponds or any of the waters where these trout have been stocked!
Polk County stocked waters stocked with Rainbow Trout were Ice House Lake, Osceola Creek and Pickerel Lake.
Polk County waters stocked with Brown Trout were Lower Pine Lake Mckenzie Creek and Rainbow Lake.
The Wagon Landon Spring Pond was stocked with Brook Trout.
