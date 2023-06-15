Art-Fair-WEB.jpg

Shoppers check out art at a past Woman’s Club event.

Amery Woman’s Club hosts Art and Craft Fair this Saturday

$3000 worth of scholarships to high school graduates, leaders, and nontraditional students are going to make their loads a bit lighter and these gifts are made possible each year by proceeds of the annual Art and Craft Fair put on by the Amery Woman’s Club. By supporting this tradition and purchasing something from local artists and crafters this coming Saturday, you are contributing to the talented hands producing the product, the Amery Woman’s Club and the education of those chosen to receive the generous scholarships.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.