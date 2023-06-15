Amery Woman’s Club hosts Art and Craft Fair this Saturday
$3000 worth of scholarships to high school graduates, leaders, and nontraditional students are going to make their loads a bit lighter and these gifts are made possible each year by proceeds of the annual Art and Craft Fair put on by the Amery Woman’s Club. By supporting this tradition and purchasing something from local artists and crafters this coming Saturday, you are contributing to the talented hands producing the product, the Amery Woman’s Club and the education of those chosen to receive the generous scholarships.
Saturday you can plan to stroll through an outdoor mall of sorts. The event is held the Saturday before Father’s Day each June. 2023 sees the Woman’s Club hosting their annual Art and Craft Fair for the 45th year.
Years ago, the event started on the sidewalks of Keller Avenue and today sits nestled along the tree lined walkway of beautiful North Park. Organizers say the Amery Art and Craft Fair has transitioned into a very large, diverse and fun annual event showcasing the talents of local and area crafters and artists.
The Amery Art and Craft Fair provides a showcase for crafters and artists from the local and surrounding areas. A plethora of exhibit booths feature a variety of unique craftsmanship and talent.
It is a favorite fair of many vendors who return year after year. There is no reason for shoppers to leave empty-handed as the fair truly features something for everyone. Organizers said, “If it is something special you are seeking, this is the place to find it!”
Various food items from gyros to gourmet popcorn will delight your taste buds, but make sure to leave room for dessert. Famous for their homemade cookies, Amery Woman’s Club members will have dozens of varieties of their special baked goods available for sale at the AWC booth.
The fair is the biggest yearly fundraiser for the Woman’s Club to raise monies in support of many community charitable organizations.
Grab your friends and family and make a day of it. There is no admittance fee and the yearly event runs from 9a.m. until 3p.m.
