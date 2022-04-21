“My father always said not to complain about something if you cannot see, be part of and work towards a potential solution,” said Denise L’Allier Pray. This mindset has led her to the Polk County Board of Supervisors, where she is looking forward to, “Working and solving issues that we face in District 12 and Polk County.”
L’Allier-Pray was born in Somerset, retired from the Navy and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin River Falls with BS in Broadfield Science in Biology/Chemistry and Physics/Geology. She said, “After graduation, I spent over 20 years working in the Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) field. I married a St. Paul boy over 38 years ago, have three grown married children and two amazing grandchildren. While in the Navy, I hunted submarines and was stationed in Iceland 2 times, Wales UK, California, Virginia and Florida.”
When asked what inspired her to be a part of county government, she said, “While working in Colorado, I was on Weld County land use committee where we reviewed and approved all land use permits. The majority of permits involved Feedlot Farming feed plans and solids spreading. With this expertise, I would be a valuable asset to the environmental needs of Polk County and felt that with the concern around Concentrated Animal Feed Operations (CAFOs) I could help not only with preventing potential issues associated with CAFOs, but use my science background to help with communicating data clearly, effectively and correctly.”
L’Allier-Pray feels her biggest challenges as a Supervisor will be working with a large diverse team that just experienced a large turnover of members including the Board Chair. “Having taught team dynamics as a Six Sigma Green Belt, we will likely go through Norming, Storming and Performing, so while this will be challenging, it is not a detriment to the board,” she said.
L’Allier-Pray’s advice for residents who have concerns about issues in the county is to be part of the solution, but first work to understand the issue. She said, “Listen actively, quietly and with respect. For world news, I have found after years of working in military intelligence that sorting through a lot of data is better than single source data. In other words, while I watch both FOX and CNN, I also will seek out BBC, AP, Reuters and then when I think I have understanding, I will go to The Economist. This is the way I sift through the ‘fake news’ and news network slants and it works for me. For local news, I flip through all of the networks and newspapers and find all do a good job locally. So, get the data to help you understand, have meaningful conversations which includes listening, and do not be afraid to be persuaded OR to persuade someone on a topic. I also have several mentors who I go to for advice including young people, who are amazing and sometimes see things more clearly.”
In her free time L’Allier-Pray enjoys Spending time with her children; Ashley who works for Delta, Jessica who is a Major in the Air Force and Ryan who is in the Delaware Air National Guard. She cherishes babysitting her granddaughters and grandpuppy. L’Alleir-Pray has also been playing drums for over 50 years and currently she loves gigging with Barb Haas and Jill Boston in the Boston/Haas band.
