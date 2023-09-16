Speed has been a problem in the Village of Deer Park on Highway 46 for decades. This spring when highway 46 became the detour for highway 65, the problem exacerbated. The Village started researching grants to help pay for radar speed signs, but after making contact with several people at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Village found out that the grants listed on the DOT website do NOT cover signs like the radar speed signs.
Members of the community who live along Highway 46 brought this to the attention of the Deer Park Lions Club in an effort to help purchase a sign for Highway 46 North and Southbound. An extremely generous anonymous donor gave $4,000 towards the sign project, which outright covered one sign. The Deer Park Lions Club with their motto of “We Serve” voted to step in and serve the community and donate $4,000 to purchase the second sign for Highway 46. The signs were installed by the St. Croix County Highway Department on September 7th and already began alerting drivers of their speeds.
During the summer, the Wisconsin State Patrol loaned a speed trailer to the Village in an attempt to help slow down the detour traffic. For half of the summer the trailer faced northbound and the other half it faced southbound. Residents and business owners started to observe more vehicles slamming on the brakes to reach the speed limit. This showed that the signs do have an impact on drivers. This sign model also takes data so that the Village can request law enforcement for excessive speeders and narrow down timeframes when the highway has significant traffic.
Now the Deer Park Lions Club is fundraising to purchase a third sign to put on South Street West as you come into the Village Eastbound. South Street West is the only other thorough road for the Village aside from Highway 46 and is often used as a shortcut to reach the highway or county roads. This is also a residential road that has children, seniors and pets. South Street West is also heavily used for walking, biking, and more recently, recreational vehicles. Residents find vehicles driving well above the 25 mile per hour speed limit. Meat raffles will alternate at the two bars in town in future months to cover the cost of the third sign. If you have any questions or would like to contribute to the fund, please contact the “Deer Park Lions Club Events and Info” Facebook page, or reach out to a Deer Park Lions Club member.
(0) comments
