Speed has been a problem in the Village of Deer Park on Highway 46 for decades.  This spring when highway 46 became the detour for highway 65, the problem exacerbated.  The Village started researching grants to help pay for radar speed signs, but after making contact with several people at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Village found out that the grants listed on the DOT website do NOT cover signs like the radar speed signs.  

Members of the community who live along Highway 46 brought this to the attention of the Deer Park Lions Club in an effort to help purchase a sign for Highway 46 North and Southbound.  An extremely generous anonymous donor gave $4,000 towards the sign project, which outright covered one sign.  The Deer Park Lions Club with their motto of “We Serve” voted to step in and serve the community and donate $4,000 to purchase the second sign for Highway 46.  The signs were installed by the St. Croix County Highway Department on September 7th and already began alerting drivers of their speeds.  

