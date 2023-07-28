They say some things get better with age; like wine, whiskey and blue jeans. Maybe even the sounds of the 1970s? I guess it depends how you look at Boz Metzdorf’s musical tale.
Birthed toward the very end of WWII in Norfolk, VA, to a naval officer father and radio addict mother, Robert “Boz” Metzdorf was appropriately born to be teenage boy in a time where each one felt destine for rock n’ roll stardom.
His family made a quick relocation to St. Paul, MN, where Metzdorf would be mezmorized by the music of Dion DiMucci (and his group The Belmonts), the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, and Gene Vincent.
A few short years later, the lad picked up his first six-string and was additionally influenced by the pop-folk stylings of the early ‘60s (which led to his exploring fingerpicking techniques). In 1964, Metzdorf formed his first teenage garage band, The Missing Lynx, followed by Freeland, known for their privately-issued Headin’ Back album on Moonchild Records from 1972.
In 1976, following the dissolution of Freeland, Metzdorf began playing with some of his ex-bandmates in a combo called Bizzy Wiggins.
Metzdorf self-financed sessions for his album entitled “Signs Of Seasons” 1977 at Sullivan Sound Recording in St. Paul, running through spring of the following year, co-produced by Metzdorf and Jim Maloney. The Signs Of Seasons sessions included contributions from two-thirds of Freeland’s original lineup—Steve Keys (bass/electric guitar/viola), Doug Rymerson (electric guitar/slide guitar/harmonica), Tom Wiggins (piano/synthesizer/vocals), and Metzdorf (vocals/acoustic guitar)—as well as some local session players on congas, dobro guitar, Fender Rhodes, flute, pedal steel, saxophone, Vibra-Slap, wind chimes, and more. Metzdorf, a former poet and art major with a minor in journalism, had been squirreling away tracks for a number of years that both preceded his time with Freeland, as well as compositions that didn’t quite fit the group’s rustic Americana.
These songs, peppered with searching, near mystical poeticism, and a wonder of nature strengthened by a fondness for Robert Frost’s environmental poems are the songs that make up Signs Of Seasons.
Metzdorf said, “There's no formulas. I try to make sure that whatever song I write is different than the last one I wrote.”
The project was originally issued in the summer of ‘78 by Centurion Records and unfortunately, like many other artists and albums, basically went nowhere.
A vinyl record collector discovered his first solo album Signs of Seasons at a used vintage record store. Boz said, “He wrote a very positive review of the album on a music blog and I first started to get requests from the west coast and then, surprisingly, from of Europe, Scandinavia and Australia.“ Soon he was signed by Anthology Recordings of New York who released the song Sails Across The Sea in 2018 on the compilation Sad About the Times, the scarce collection of richly melodic, breezy, rural singer-songwriter Americana tunes brought the album into the spotlight.
Anthology Recordings released the 10 individual songs on Signs of Seasons for streaming on Oc-tober 29, 2021. It’s being promoted on Instagram and Discog, where more information on Boz and the songs can be found. The songs are also available on Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, iTunes, etc. The CD of the whole album is available at https://www.birdseyeviewproductions.net/ where you can read more about Boz and his work.
The Deer Park, WI resident said, “It’s truly amazing after all these years that this would happen. Back then if you weren’t signed to a major record label, you probably wouldn’t be heard. I’m gratified that the music has stood the test of time and can still be enjoyed.”
He recently worked remotely with his old bandmates on a third Freeland album titled “Ute Creek Eulogy”. This album will be released soon – over fifty years after they recorded Freeland, Headin’ Back, in 1972. Another fun fact is that Metzdorf has done all the artwork and design for the Freeland albums and Signs of Seasons.
