You would be hard pressed to find many in the area who are not familiar with the name Dave Waterman. The family man, contributor to the community of Amery and founder of Waterman’s Sanitation has been selected to be the 2022 Honorary Grand Marshal of the Fall Festival Parade.
Waterman was born in Amery in 1938. He was one of six kids. He graduated with Amery High School’s Class of 1956 and joined the United States Navy.
A chance encounter with a pretty roller skater at the rink in Rush City led to Waterman being united in marriage to Vera Coen on October 21, 1961. When asked how Vera first caught his eye, Waterman replied, “Well, she could roller skate.”
The couple was blessed with four children; Richard, Duane, Dawn and Darci.
The Watermans enjoyed square dancing with other area couples, playing cards, being involved with 4H, FFA and of course roller skating.
Waterman did a variety of things throughout the years including working on the police force and at Champion Aircraft and Blank Aircraft. Those companies sold to foreign governments. Waterman was taught how to fix, maintain and eventually fly these aircrafts. Waterman then travelled to places such as Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
Another adventure for Waterman took place in 1970 and 1971 when he did some detective work for the Winnipeg 500, which was an annual American cross-country snowmobile race. It was a grueling multiple day event covering 500 miles. The first I-500 was race held in 1966, starting in Winnipeg, Manitoba and finished in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Snowmobile drivers from all parts of the world were represented. After a few years, there were rumors of cheating. Waterman and his crew marked parts on snowmobiles to ensure parts were not being swapped out on machines while participants were travelling out in the middle of nowhere in Canada. Waterman ran the race twice, but to stay with the pack you had to run 50 MPH, to stay with the leaders, you had to being 60MPH in weather that saw temps at 50 below zero. He decided after two years to leave that race up to the younger guys. His snowmobile suit from the event hangs in Waterman’s Sanitation to this day.
He started Waterman’s Sanitation in July 1982. Waterman said, “Gordy Madsen was a good talker,” which is how Waterman was convinced to buy the business. Waterman’s Sanitation started with one truck, which had a flat tire and it has grown into, “Alot. Two too many,” said Waterman with a laugh.
Waterman is a proud member of Amery’s Congregational Church. He enjoys that he has his kids nearby as well as some of his siblings. “Rog and Marilyn are close by and now so is Lynette. She is the baby. Wanda used to live in Amery,” he said.
Waterman has thoroughly enjoyed the Amery Fall Festival over the years. He said he likes how there is something for everyone to get involved with. “Everyone comes back for Fall Festival,” said Waterman. He remembers the very first Fall Festival and the cattle that were brought into town for the big festivities. He remembers women bringing canned goods and crocheted items into the old school to have up for sale. Waterman said he remembered Joy Lund, being crowned Fall Festival Queen for 1952-’53 and he could rattle off many Fall Festival Queens from throughout the years.
He has a bunch of Amery memorabilia on display at Waterman’s Sanitation, including various Fall Festival items and a glass case with every single Amery Fall Festival button.
Despite some sad times, including losing his brother Danny, wife Vera and his son Duane, Waterman said his 84 years have been full of many good things, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He said he has gotten through the hard times by, “Looking up, turning around twice and going ahead.”
Waterman currently resides at Golden Age Manor, where he said things are, “Busy.”
He said he cannot believe how much Amery has changed over the years. Waterman said the City keeps moving ahead, which is a good thing. He has enjoyed giving back to the community. He has donated land, money to various organizations, time to his church and much more.
The Amery Community Club and Fall Festival Committee would like to thank Waterman for his contributions over the years and hope that when you see him helping lead the parade Saturday morning you share your thanks and well wishes with him too.
