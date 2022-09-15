You would be hard pressed to find many in the area who are not familiar with the name Dave Waterman. The family man, contributor to the community of Amery and founder of Waterman’s Sanitation has been selected to be the 2022 Honorary Grand Marshal of the Fall Festival Parade.

Waterman was born in Amery in 1938. He was one of six kids. He graduated with Amery High School’s Class of 1956 and joined the United States Navy.

