Spring is well known for showers, flowers and dancing at Prom for hours. While Amery’s Journey church cannot control the weather, they are doing all they can to ensure everyone can attend Prom, in fact they are currently preparing for two Proms. Both will raise donations to provide the Prom confidence to dance like nobody is watching.
Journey to Prom was an outreach idea that Journey’s youth ministry team came up with a few years ago. They understood Prom can be an extremely expensive event and many dresses and accessories only get used once. They wanted to create a way for everyone to attend Prom and feel excited about the day.
Journey Executive Assistant Jen Luchtenburg said, “We were not sure how we would get all the supplies, but we decided to go for it and started advertising that we were taking new or slightly used prom attire items. Slowly donations came in and our first Journey to Prom event took place. Almost 70 students went home that year with all their prom attire, for free!”
Journey is now preparing for their third Journey to Prom event.
Organizer Ella Shepherd said, “Journey To Prom has hundreds of dresses that were so generously donated to our boutique from people in our own community and our surrounding communities. We have suits that have been donated as well. We have accessories like shoes for men and women, jewelry, purses and hair accessories. Each year we have an assortment of drawings provided by donations from local businesses that each student that comes to the boutique is entered into. In the year’s past, we’ve had drawings for free hairdos/haircuts, nail appointments, gift cards for dinner, boutonnière/corsage, etc. Students also go home with a free goody bag when they leave the boutique! Everything in our boutique is 100% a free will offering.”
Those who have volunteered to help teens prepare for Prom have enjoyed themselves. One said, “It’s a total joy! Seeing young women beam in being able to browse and choose a dress that makes them feel beautiful and special and being able to afford going to prom is so heartwarming.”
Another shared, “I loved being a part of the girls' journey. Being someone who will probably never experience prom again, I really enjoyed helping these young ladies pick out dresses and accessories. Seeing a group of friends come in and all look for dresses together brought me back to high school when I did that with my friends. It brings back fun memories and even though not every girl will find her dress, the ones that do make it worth it. Also, dresses can be very expensive. So, being able to offer dresses for free is really cool, something that wasn't available to me when I was shopping for dresses.”
Many feel it is such a special time in a teenager’s life and it’s an honor to be a small part of making their dream day come to life. They feel it is fun to see each person find the perfect dress or suit. They said, “We seem to have the right ‘fit’ for most of the teens that stop by.”
The volunteer team works hard to make the experience for the students who come to the boutique the best they can.
They said, “Through our team of volunteers, our mission is to send each student who walks through the doors of Journey Church for this event home with amazing things to wear to prom, a good experience and good memories, and the love and selflessness of Jesus shared by the volunteers.”
Volunteers have gotten a lot of positive feedback back from students and parents who have come to the Prom boutique and almost all of the students who come leave with items from our boutique and a smile on their face.
“I hope we touch the hearts of all the students who attend,” said Shepherd. She added, “I am so unbelievably grateful to be a part of managing this outreach. I am also so thankful for the businesses and people in the community that help make this happen each year. The joy it brings to so many people and the students and parents that I get to meet each year is such an amazing experience. I am so excited for Journey To Prom this year and am also excited for our Journey Back to Prom event coming up on January 7, 2023.”
To keep the annual Prom preparation going, Journey needed to come up with a money-maker.
Journey BACK to prom was an idea floating around for a fundraiser. “Originally we discussed it for ladies only but thought it might be more fun for singles and couples. It is also a great way for people to connect with each other in our community,” said Luchtenburg.
If you are looking for something fun to do during the long winter in Wisconsin, you can get dressed up and Journey Back to Prom, January 7, 2023 from 6-9 p.m. Dance the night away to DJ Kar Jackers, take a photo at the photo booth, enjoy hors d'euvres and punch, be a part of the grand march and crowning of the king and queen! The fundraiser is $35 for singles $50 for couples. All proceeds will go toward Journey To Prom, the FREE boutique at Journey Church that gives students in Amery and surrounding community formal dresses, shoes and suits for prom. Visit https://journeychurch.city/journeybacktoprom and scan the QR code to reserve your tickets or pay cash at the door.
Location: Amery Community Center
608 Harriman Ave. S Amery, WI 54001
Questions? Please call 715-268-2223
You can learn about how to get involved from the Journey Church website. People can become a sponsor, donate items, help set up or work during the events.
