Journey

Spring is well known for showers, flowers and dancing at Prom for hours. While Amery’s Journey church cannot control the weather, they are doing all they can to ensure everyone can attend Prom, in fact they are currently preparing for two Proms. Both will raise donations to provide the Prom confidence to dance like nobody is watching.

Journey to Prom was an outreach idea that Journey’s youth ministry team came up with a few years ago. They understood Prom can be an extremely expensive event and many dresses and accessories only get used once. They wanted to create a way for everyone to attend Prom and feel excited about the day.

