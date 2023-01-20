For busy parents, a clean house is a strenuous accomplishment. There’s always something new to fix—a stubborn stain, a drippy drain, or a blossoming artist with a spontaneous affinity for Crayola graffiti. On a scale of 1500 kids, cleanliness goes from exhausting to miraculous. Amery School District’s custodial and maintenance staff are the miracle workers, cleaning new messes and fixing new problems on a daily basis. Three staff members offered a janitorial tutorial on the daily life of perpetual problem-solvers.
George Sigsworth has been with the Amery School District for over 16 years. As the district’s Director of Facilities, Sigsworth manages the buildings’ machinery, directs staff, makes repairs to equipment, and oversees large-scale projects. “I always liked the service aspect. There’s a lot of troubleshooting that happens within the buildings.”
Tommy Dusek is a high school custodian and member of the Amery Fire Department. He has been with the district since 2019, starting in the Grounds Maintenance department before shifting to custodial work in the high school. “I really liked the aspect of coming back to where I graduated from, giving back to the community in other ways besides being on the fire department. Being able to see my kids grow up, being a mentor to other students—taking care of what built me.”
Greg Tilton has been with the school district for 15 years. Although he has undertaken an array of positions within the district, he has always gravitated towards the elementary school. Having grandchildren of his own, Tilton has always loved the energy and excitement of the environment. His passion and dedication to the school grows with every passing year. “It’s really neat to see them growing up.”
The job stays interesting, with brand new problems introducing themselves on an enthusiastic schedule. As Sigsworth explained: “While we’re sitting here, something’s breaking. This morning, I was notified of a roof leak at the middle school.” Dusek attested that most shifts aren’t complete without some kind of malfunction. “A day when your phone doesn't ring because of a problem, you knock on wood as a lucky day.”
Sigsworth reported that over the years, the frequency and severity of the school district’s maintenance issues have become no less sporadic. The solutions to these issues, however, have evolved significantly. “Nowadays, the systems are sophisticated enough that, typically, they’ll alarm you if there’s an issue.” These developments help workers and repairmen keep a step ahead of disaster. “A lot of times, where you used to have to wait to see something break, we’ll get alarms earlier and be able to repair things before they turn into major catastrophes.”
In his time with the district, Sigsworth has spearheaded numerous projects to increase the energy efficiency of the buildings. He has helped three of the four schools become ENERGY STAR certified. This nationally recognized certification is given to schools that exceed the energy performance of their peers. Despite every effort, the high school’s ENERGY STAR has remained elusive. “I beat myself up trying to do save every dollar and do everything I could. [An energy program consultant] told me, because of the HVAC system in this building, we’d never get it.” But with last year’s referendum, the HVAC system will be replaced over the next two years, finally earning the high school its star.
But not every improvement is a multiyear project. As Tilton pointed out, even small changes can have a large impact. “Little by little, they try to improve. Years ago, we had fluorescent lighting. Now it’s all LED, which saves a ton of money.”
The custodial team also seeks to improve the students’ school experience on a more personal level. Dusek knows nearly every high school student by name, giving them friendly greetings and chats in the hallways. Sigsworth took note of the fact that Amery high school’s issues with vandalism and property destruction are minimal for the school’s size. “I could see a kid with a marker ready to start drawing on a bathroom stall, and another kid coming up to say ‘Hey, what are you doing? Tommy will have to clean that up.’ For those reasons, I think a lot of that doesn’t happen.”
This unique respect for school property is, according to Dusek, more of a byproduct of his main goal. “One of the biggest reasons, besides that, is atmosphere. For some kids, this is the better part of their day. Getting to see their friends, having a staff member that actually cares about them. You come here, you’re a part of the family that’s going to help build a community.”
Tilton regarded the kids with similar passion and care. The student’s natural curiosity is one of Tilton’s favorite parts of his profession. “Kids ask all the time, ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ The other day, I was knocking down icicles, and they were just in awe. That’s fulfilling in itself.”
The number of custodians and maintenance specialists has decreased significantly over the years. Sigsworth is currently seeking workers with a broad skillset and/or aptitude to learn. “I’m looking for a jack of all trades.” With more staff, Sigsworth hopes that more of the district’s maintenance efforts would be preventative rather than reactive. “Right now, our days are spent putting out fires. We’re reacting to something that’s broken all the time.”
Sigsworth seeks to leave a unique legacy of service, taking every opportunity to improve the schools. “I want to be hard to replace.” With such a profound commitment to their profession, these workers have already proven themselves irreplaceable to thousands of students, staff, and community members.
