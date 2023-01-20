For busy parents, a clean house is a strenuous accomplishment. There’s always something new to fix—a stubborn stain, a drippy drain, or a blossoming artist with a spontaneous affinity for Crayola graffiti. On a scale of 1500 kids, cleanliness goes from exhausting to miraculous. Amery School District’s custodial and maintenance staff are the miracle workers, cleaning new messes and fixing new problems on a daily basis. Three staff members offered a janitorial tutorial on the daily life of perpetual problem-solvers.

George Sigsworth has been with the Amery School District for over 16 years. As the district’s Director of Facilities, Sigsworth manages the buildings’ machinery, directs staff, makes repairs to equipment, and oversees large-scale projects. “I always liked the service aspect. There’s a lot of troubleshooting that happens within the buildings.”

