Schweet

The Schweet Stop ribbon cutting in October 2021. L-R: Owners Jessica and Tiffany Schmidt and the Amery Community Club Board of Directors; Tom Hartmann, April Ziemer, Tony Meyers and Shawn Doerfler.

Since September of 2021, the Amery Schweet Stop has been serving up a colorful mix of exotic and nostalgic candies—everything from old-school candy cigarettes to “Lil’ Nitro, The World’s Hottest Gummy Bear.” After nearly two and a half years of memories between the business’s two locations, owners Jessica and Tiffany Schmidt recounted their journey towards opening a business, their community impact, and their secret to social media fame.

Jessica and Tiffany have been married since 2007 and have lived in Hammond for eight years. The Schweet Stop’s first location on Baldwin’s main street launched in June of 2020. The decision to make the business a candy shop was fairly spontaneous. As Tiffany explained, “We wanted to be in business for ourselves for a long time, but getting to that particular business plan ended up happening only months before we opened our doors. We did it backwards: we found a location first and then decided what we wanted to do with that space.”

