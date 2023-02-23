Amery, Clayton, Clear Lake and Deer Park Post Offices will not deliver mail February 23, 2023 and Polk County Courts are closed because of snow and wind.
Even within several miles of Polk County, snow totals are greatly differing, but because of wind and drifts, some places are almost impossible to travel.
Due to weather, some area post offices have chosen to not to deliver mail. Despite former post office slogans, USPS delivers mail during storms unless the situation would jeopardize the safety of delivery personnel.
Polk County Judge Anderson released a joint statement this morning with Judge Tolan that they would be cancelling and closing the courts in Polk County today, due to inclement weather.
“I understand that the Courts need to be open to the public and we need to serve those in need of our service,” said Judge Anderson. “I also understand that we need to consider the safety of our staff as well as those we serve. I also state that this is not a knee-jerk reaction to the weather and Judge Tolan and I each take our service to our community very seriously. Based upon my discussion with the wonderful staff at Polk County as well as my trip outside this morning, as well as the radar and projection for continued snow throughout the day as well as blowing and drifting, it does not appear safe to keep the Court open today.”
Polk County Government buildings are closed as a whole today. Wednesday a release was sent from the county. “Based on the conditions that are expected to deteriorate this evening and into tomorrow, I am announcing that Polk County Government buildings will not be open, and employees are encouraged to stay home on Thursday, February 23rd, except for essential personnel,” announced Vince Netherland, Polk County Administrator. “Also, keep in mind those employees who will work to keep our roads and citizens safe during this weather event. Their commitment to their jobs is much appreciated.”
Polk County anticipates returning to normal working conditions on Friday, February 24 and apologizes for any inconvenience.
