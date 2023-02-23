Drift

Amery, Clayton, Clear Lake and Deer Park Post Offices will not deliver mail February 23, 2023 and Polk County Courts are closed because of snow and wind.

Even within several miles of Polk County, snow totals are greatly differing, but because of wind and drifts, some places are almost impossible to travel.

