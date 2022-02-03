Just shy of a year after Friends of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Polk County Board of Supervisors, a request has been made for an emergency Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) and a temporary injunction.
The question of whether or not to allow anything other than silent sports on the trail has been a debate for years. In January 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) reached a decision on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail (SSLST) after countless meetings, presentations, cases plead from opposing sides and ultimately a Master Plan.
After much discussion, the WDNR and Polk County came to an agreement on the SSLST, with the fate being left in the hands of the Polk County Board of Supervisors.
At a January 6, 2021 meeting of Polk County’s Environmental Services committee, Director Bob Kazmierski said Polk County had recently met six times with the WDNR over how to implement changes to the usage of the trail, including allowing snowmobiles and equestrians to use the trail. Kazmierski called the agreements a, “significant resolution.”
January 21, 2021 Friends of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail filed a lawsuit against the Polk County Board of Supervisors over the decision. February 4, 2021 the group filed against the Wisconsin DNR. The judge has not yet given a ruling.
Polk County Snowmobile trails, including the Stower, opened January 6, 2022.
January 18, 2022 the Friends of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail filed for the emergency TRO and temporary injunction. Although the two are similar, they are not the same. The emergency TRO is just seeking to halt snowmobiles on the Stower pending the outcome of the request for the injunction. The injunction is seeking to halt snowmobiles on the Stower pending the outcome of the entire case. A ruling will be given February 3, 2022 on the emergency TRO. An evidentiary hearing is set for February 10, 2022 on the injunction request.
