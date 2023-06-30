Cooperation with area municipalities is helping bring about consistency for EMS responders
Better future communications from Polk County could be the key to less push back from residents concerning address updates.
Over the past several years, hundreds of area residents have cooperated in having their physical addresses changed as part of the Polk County Rural Addressing Project – an extra effort to bring all addresses into compliance with the county ordinance.
County Zoning Administrator Jason Kjeseth, told the county board last week the most recent efforts, in cooperation with the sheriff’s office, “has evolved into a partnership between towns and the county and is part of the 911 Next Generation project at the state.”
Kjeseth also described some pushback the county has received for the project, especially most recently in the Town of Lincoln.
Because of the concerns raised by residents in that area, Kjeseth said he has had to take a step back and review how best to make changes to their project.
“We will take and change our process and do more notification on the front end, do like a press release … saying, ‘we’re doing address changes. Here’s why.”
The major emphasis, Kjeseth said, is to move away from named roads and addresses to those that are numbered along the grid system that was adopted and physically established by Lange Enterprises in 1980.
Most crucial is establishing a system that is consistent across the county. Kjeseth said that establishing a system for all addresses is most important for those serving in emergency services.
“There was an incident in Clam Falls that started this project … a guy’s wife was having a stroke … he had an alpha character address and he watched the ambulance go by three times … he commented to the town board of Clam Falls which said, ‘OK, county, we want you to change.’” Kjeseth said.
The zoning director described in detail how the addressing project began and how it became a partnership between the county and area towns, villages, and cities.
When towns became flush with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), it became clear that one of the ways area municipalities could spend that money was in updating their addressing systems.
With the help of the county in conducting sign inventories, it became necessary to evaluate all addresses against the ordinance and how they would fit into the state’s new Next Generation 911 addressing system.
The county, Kjeseth said, would order the needed signs and deliver them to the local municipalities, which would then install the signs.
“We, internally, developed a partnership,” Kjeseth said. “Some signs are noncompliant … for various reasons … and the deal we worked out with the towns is that the county purchases and pays for the signs that we change and the town pays for the remaining signs in their town and then the town is installing them,” he said. “If someone applies for a new address, the county pays for the sign and we end up paying the town to install it – if it’s not part of this project … We put our staff in the field as part of the inventory … we look at changes in land use – maybe there was a campground that expanded, maybe we need a new map for that campground; maybe it’s an apartment complex – we can find out where the apartments are in the building … we can import that type of information into the GIS database and that will be available then to dispatch and for the people who are going to be responding,” he added.
In establishing an updated uniform numerical road naming system, Kjeseth said the county must move away from the existing 911 system that was originally built on an analog system – a system that couldn’t handle dual road systems and many times led to confusion when emergency services personnel tried to find some addresses.
“It’s a 40-year-old system,” Kjeseth said.
The Next Generation 911 is designed to be a nationwide system.
Using a faster internet protocol that will allow for voice, photos, videos, and text messages, the new system will aid in dispatching EMS personnel to correct addresses, as well as provide “proper jurisdictional responses (for mutual aid).”
For new addresses, a property lot may be assigned a physical property address, according to the rural address numbering system. New construction for a principal structure is required to have a physical property address, and there will only be allowed one address per parcel that will be assigned with future development considerations.
For an address change/correction, Kjeseth said that if “pre-existing surrounding addresses make it impossible to assign an address that conforms to the county’s grid system, we ONLY change the required addresses to conform to the county’s grid system.”
He went on to say that “if a whole road needs to change in order to get on the grid system, the county assigns a numbered road name – which creates an easier transition on the road.”
Shared driveways/public roads are numbered if more than two dwellings/parcels are using the shared access.
Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak was asked about how the plan is helping his department.
“We train our staff on the grid system … [with] a phone and GPS a map … you can find any address … as they go through and update these it’s certainly a benefit to our new staff. For those of us who have worked in this county 25-plus years we know most of the county … with cell phones and all the technology … I still carry a paper map and people laugh and say that’s archaic, but some areas of the county don’t have cell phone service so you can’t get your GPS to work … we train using the grid system … we support it and as we go to the Next Gen 911 it is important to have that system that works with the county GIS map at our disposal. Deputies like to see that map. It's a simple system and it’s an effective system,” he said.
Since the most recent cooperative program began between area municipalities and the county, there have been 17 towns involved, Kjeseth said.
Fifteen of those municipalities have agreed in writing to work with the county and proceed through needed signing changes.
Among the cooperating municipalities are Clear Lake, Clayton, Clam Falls, Bone Lake, West Sweden, and the Town of Lincoln.
Kjeseth said the county originally sent letters to all towns and cities to announce the program and ask for municipalities to come forward if interested in participating.
“We haven’t heard from the towns of Alden, Apple River, Farmington, Garfield, Georgetown, Luck and Osceola,” Kjeseth said. But he emphasized that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be interested in participation in the future.
Describing the signing project as a “side project,” Kjeseth said they would be further along if his department didn’t have other more important projects to tackle.
“I never thought this would be as big of a project in a cooperative with the towns … it’s the biggest thing I’m aware of that’s going on in the county that’s been a partnership between the towns and the county,” he said.
“Unfortunately, it would be going a lot faster … but we’re doing it on the side. What I just gave to you is my little ‘elevator speech’ that I give to every person I call back,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.