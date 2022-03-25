Leaders of various Polk County departments were given the opportunity to share strides that have been made over the past year with the Polk County Board of Supervisors. County Chair Chris Nelson said, “I hope this is something I hope we do every term and I hope the next Chair will do the same thing. I think it is important the public knows the county actually gets stuff done.”
County Administrator Vince Netherland said he asked county directors and the sheriff if they had major accomplishments to share. “We all know they do great work every day, but we wanted to get a sense of what all happens that may not get recognized,” Netherland said.
Sheriff Brent Waak was the first to speak. He said, “We have had a very successful couple of years considering this has probably been the craziest time America has ever seen with the pandemic and everything going on.”
Waak said one of their biggest successes was the solving of the Ben Juarez/Richard Cobenais cold case. The deputy who played a large role in the arrest for the man responsible received national recognition and Waak said it brought closure to the community.
Waak was proud of the work done by the policy committee, which met almost daily during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think we accomplished a lot of good things,” he said. Waak was especially thankful for the community’s support during that time.
The jail did not have any major COVID outbreaks during the pandemic. Waak said, “I think that is a testament to Public Health for giving a nurse to have back there and the collaboration of everyone taking it serious.”
He also shared the Polk County Jail will soon have its new body scanner set up to eliminate contraband.
Waak thanked the County Board for their support and also thanked those who made donations to the department.
Community Services Division Director Tonya Eichelt shared Waak’s sentiments concerning the pandemic. She said, “It has been quite the adventure over the last couple of years.”
Eichelt said the Behavioral Health Unit continued to support those who need mental health services as well as crisis services during a pandemic with remote services.
Economic Support went through a management review with “secret shoppers” and passed with flying colors.
Energy assistance continued to keep their contract in house. “The State wanted to turn it over to a third party and we weren’t ready for that yet as we wanted to ensure that service still remained quality for our residents,” she said.
The Great Rivers Childcare Benefit Team processed a backlog of childcare fraud referrals and have now worked their way up to “real time” processing frauds and getting money back.
The business and operations team worked a lot behind the scenes during COVID wore a variety of hats throughout the pandemic.
A Drug Free Communities grant was written and received, 11,700 COVID positive responses were handled and 12,300 first and second doses of vaccines were given.
The Department of Children and Families has met their timelines with a 95% or better rating.
Eichelt said, “We are one of the few counties that takes advantage of some special funding for keeping kids out of institutional placements. We were able to use about $60,000 extra to keep kids in their homes by providing extra support to the kids and families.”
Bob Kazmarski of Environmental Services went over initiatives that go beyond the everyday work of the department. This included identification of county priorities and goals, Polk County Trail Network Plan (13 new trail projects will be implanted in 2022), PTAG group development, Stower Seven Lakes State Trail and Cattail Trail Master Plans, codification of county ordinances (all county ordinances are available and searchable online), adoption of the 15-year comprehensive forestry plan (roughly 17,000 acres of county forest), county record modernization, the groundwater study and land use ordinance amendments.
Kazmarski discussed the development of conditional use permitting regulation through zoning to provide some level of local control on the location and requirements for future and expanded swine large scale agricultural operations.
“Another exciting project is the aquatic evasive species decontamination signs,” said Kazmarski. He acknowledged Environmental Services Committee Chair Kim O’Connell and said his leadership really pushed the initiative forward, with the help of Moe Norby. They have installed decontamination stations at seven of the eight county boat landings.
Kazmarski also touched on COVID saying, “It was a challenge that we all got through together. It may continue to be a challenge, it’s not really over, but in the work place we navigated through it.”
Chad Roberts, Division Director focused on achievements. For the Department of Administration, he said their focus was improving customer service, maintaining their solid fiscal standing and promoting Polk County as a premier place to live, work and play. He said this was accomplished through information technology, improving security and customer service and leveraging technology efficiencies.
For the Human Resources Department, goals focused on recruiting, retaining and developing employees. Leveraging technology was used to reach this goal as well, as was improving the benefits in a fiscally responsible way.
For the County Clerk’s office, improving customer service and leveraging g technology was the focus.
The Treasurer’s office set its sights on fiscal responsibility, as did the CJCC. The CJCC focused on reducing substance abuse and reduce drug dependency in a fiscally responsible way.
Robert’s said, “The main thing I want to point out through all of this is teamwork is how it got accomplished.”
Public Works Director Moe Norby said, “In 2020 we took taxing property that was over a million dollars and reduced that down to $64,000, which was a record low in a long time.”
Even during COVID, the department worked with Driver’s Education students on work zone safety, completed numerous projects with other municipalities, replaced three local bridges and co-sponsored a project putted in a paved, lighted walking path on the reservation on CNTY. RD. E., repaired Apple River Park (doubling camping revenues), did several parking lot projects, expanded trails,
Norby said he is very proud of his team and said, “We plowed enough miles in the last two years to go from Florida to Balsam Lake to Florida and back 132 times- that’s 280,000 miles. The county recycling team picked up more tonnage than all our private haulers combined.”
Netherland gave a “hats off” to all of the leaders and their teams. He said as far as county employees go, “We are investing in our people and we expect a return on that investment and I am very proud of what people can do when they’re inspired, given direction and performing. We said we wanted this to be the best place to work and serve and I think people are starting to feel that, so I am very happy for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.