County Fair

2022 St. Croix County Fair will be held this year July 20-24 in Glenwood City. This GREAT COMMUNITY EVENT has been a summer tradition in our county for over 100 years. Held annually in Glenwood City, the fair offers something for everyone!  You will find the usual animal, agricultural, and domestic exhibits, free entertainment, tractor, truck, and horse pulls, fabulous fair food, carnival games and rides, mud volleyball and so much more!  

While many of the 2022 offerings at the St. Croix County Fair are staples, we are excited to share some new events that will appeal to all ages.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.