Just how to attract quality police department applicants and retain them once hired, is a matter the Amery City Council is looking to dive into.
The current department is down to just a few officers since losing a handful over the summer and has been working without a Chief of Police since July.
Council member Eric Elkin said, “We are limited in some ways because we have a union contract in place (in terms of what they can offer to attract candidates).”
City Administrator Patty Bjorklund said there had been ideas such as letting officers take a squad car home but said she couldn’t think of any other ideas off the top of her head.
Council member Mykaela Thompson asked about a possible retention bonus and said she would be in favor of it as she has seen it work in other high burn out fields.
Elkin mentioned it can turn into an issue of decided when to get rid of a bonus program and you would have to build more funds into a police contract.
“It’s a slippery slope, we have to be careful,” replied Bjorklund.
Council Member (now Mayor) Rick Van Blaricom added, “And that is why I would be opposed to doing it right at this time.” He said if you give a new recruit a signing bonus, people who have been here awhile might not be happy.
Speaking of current employees, Elkin said he has spoken to Kipp Harris about talking to Union Reps about what can be done to honor employees who have been employed for a while.
Van Blaricom said he was in favor of current officers receiving pay increases whether they were up for it with the union contract or not, considering inflation.
Elkin said he felt the council should recognize the commitment of the officers that are here, including talking a walk upstairs, take a ride along. “We need to do more than just say we support them,” said Elkin.
It is not only retaining the current department employees and new officer recruits that are going to make a difference in building a stronger department, but also the hiring of a new Chief.
Many would say the leader of the department is key to the success of the force in the community.
Two panels, a law enforcement panel and a community panel, each recently interview four Chief of Police candidates.
During the September 6, 2023 City Council meeting, the Council went into closed session with Bjorklund and John Shilts, who had been hired has a consultant for the Chief hiring process. After being in closed session for some time, the council came back into open session and voted unanimously to move forward with interviewing the top two candidates out of the four.
There were originally six applicants for the position. The City has not publicly announced the names of the six applicants, the four interviewed by the panels or the two top candidates moving forward to be interviewed for the position.
