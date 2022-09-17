The Amery City Council has granted a conditional use application for a homeowner on Arlington Drive, overriding the conditions determined by the city’s Plan Commission.
A home located at 233 Arlington passed a rezone from R1 to R2 with flying colors, it was the use for the new rental that saw some debate.
The newly declared two-family duplex owned by Ron Dix proposed an Airbnb for the purpose of housing professionals (possibly from the Amery Hospital).
During the committee of the Whole meeting Council President, Flanum noted that the City must be careful with approving this as it will set a precedent for any short-term rentals moving forward. It was stated that short-term rentals will be required to comply with the City's rental ordinances.
The proposed idea went before the Plan Commission, where a Public Hearing was held. Current members of the Plan Commission are: Chad Leonard, Patty Bjorklund, Eric Elkin, Julie Riemenschneider, Paul Shafer and Linda Millermon.
During a close vote, the Planning Commission recommended the unit not be allowed to be rented out for a time period of under three months.
Council member Mykaela Thompson asked what the reasoning was for the three month or over recommendation. Mayor Chad Leonard said it was because of additional traffic in the neighborhood as it opens up the possibility that it becomes a nightly rental or weekly rental.
Thompson said, “I guess I am having a hard time wrapping my mind around why having more visitors coming to our community is a bad thing?”
Leonard said traffic and potential loud parties were the main concerns.
Thompson said most rental companies like Airbnb had policies in place if renters had parties that caused disturbances. “I can definitely understand the concerns though,” she said.
“One thing I think is important for the council to know is that Conditional Use applications go with the owner so if the owners sell the property, the use would go away,” said Leonard.
Flanum asked if there had been public input.
Council member Eric Elkin said there had been some from residents on Arlington who had concerns. Leonard said he had heard from some who were in favor.
Council discussion included the fact that the owners will be living on the main floor of the property and keeping an eye on things. The owners also intend for the property to be used for professionals who need a place to stay while working in town. Leonard said if there were issues, the permit could be revoked.
Elkin said he supported the use as there is a problem of not having enough rentals in town.
Flanum said she agreed with comments both Thompson and Elkin had made and she made a motion to approve, it followed with a second by Thompson and passed unanimously.
