It was a short but sweet meeting of the Amery City Council for the month of August. The spotlight was put on several members of the community for their contributions.
First, a tradition now its third year, saw the council recognizing members of the Amery Royalty Court on “Queens Court Day.” This year Miss Amery Sophia Danielson, First Princess Emma Johnson, Second Princess/Miss Congeniality Rachel Garves and Little Miss Delphi Guenther were honored.
In his proclamation Mayor Chad Leonard said, “The Amery Common Councils recognizes the Amery Queens Court dedication to the City of Amery as true ambassadors of the area.”
Next, Amery Police Department Lieutenant Jason Hickok spoke about those he was there to honor. He said, “I would like to take this opportunity to recognize and commend a few outstanding citizens. The first being Bethany Eskro, second Martha Corona and thirdly, Alexis Castorena-Gonzales for their actions on July 12, 2022 in the City of Amery.”
Hickok shared on that day; emergency personal responded to a call of an individual who was pinned beneath a car in Amery. Eskro, who was nearby the incident, heard cries for help. She, along with Martha and Alexis responded to the cries.
“Each one of these individuals responded by running toward the cries. They did everything in their ability to help out and assist in a very tragic event. The actions taken by these individuals that day were nothing short of heroic and precisely the type of actions that create a true partnership within this community. Throughout the entirety of this incident, these individuals went above and beyond of what could ever be expected of a citizen,” said Hickok.
Later in the meeting the council approved Fly High Automotive events at the Amery Airport. It is described as a responsible group of Minnesota/Wisconsin car enthusiasts, with a mission to allow the community to enjoy their powerful custom vehicles; take it off the streets and bring it to a place that is safe and legal and inspire those to follow.
“With the structure we have created this will allow exactly that, along with being able to support the local community as follows, 100% of all spectator fees and charitable donations will be allocated to the city of Amery. As you will see in this created layout, with 25 years of experience and two years of research and development accompanied by a full staff of trained volunteers, the Fly High Automotive event is thoroughly organized and planned for the safest event experience possible. This event will be limited to 100 cars and 100 spectators and will be reviewed and revised as the season progresses through contact with Paul Isakson and Amery officials,” said Event President Joshua Richie.
The events will run Saturdays at the airport from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October.
All spectators and participants must register and will have a wrist band, driver wristbands will be green, spectator wristbands will be red. Six vehicles will be selected at a time to pull up to the pre stage gate directed by the vehicle coordinator, two cars will be directed to accelerate down a pre measured distance of ¼ mile or less (all grounds have been surveyed and tested for proper stopping distances and safety of all participants and spectators), and at the end complete and turn around.
Richie said, “My 25 years of relevant experience, along with a dedicated team of managers, trained volunteers, and responsible participants will make this event a successful contribution for everyone to enjoy being safe while doing what they love.”
The council also approved a rezoning from Single Family to Two Family Duplex for 233 Arlington Drive.
Ron Dix filed this application to get his parcel rezoned from R1 to R2 with the intention of creating a duplex out of his house for the purpose of housing professionals who may be in the area for long term residencies at the hospital or other similar instances.
