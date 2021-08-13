Every now and then Mayor Paul Isakson makes a proclamation. It was a big night at August’s regular meeting of the Amery City Council as Mayor Isakson made three proclamations; one for the current Amery Royalty Court, the next for individuals who assisted during a recent house fire and thirdly Dennis John.
Council member Tim Strohbusch gave some history on the Royalty proclamation. “Last year, due to the pandemic, the Amery Royalty Court really didn’t participate in a lot of events. We decided to give them an event, especially a formal event, by proclaiming Amery Royalty day,” said Strohbusch.
Mayor Isakson read, “Whereas; The Amery Queen's Court having been crowned for the 2020/2021 year.’
“Whereas; They will have successors crowned at the Amery Fall Festival in September 2021. Whereas; The City of Amery Common council recognizes the Amery Queen Court's dedication
to the City of Amery as true ambassadors of the area.’
“Whereas; The City of Amery Common Council will now recognize at their monthly Regular
City Council Meeting in August as Amery Queen's Court Day.’
“Now, THEREFORE, I, Paul Isakson, Mayor of the City of Amery, on behalf of the common Council, the citizens of Amery, and city staff wish to recognize Miss Amery, Deidra Meyer; First Princess, Reese Benware; Second Princess/Miss Congeniality, Ella Gould; Third Princess, Lily Marquand, Fourth Princess, Rylee Thompson-Ziemer and Little Miss Amery, Penelope Gehrman express our heartfelt appreciation for dedication to our community.”
Police Chief Tom Marson said the gentleman, “Did a very heroic thing. In my mind people would have perished if they (Jeske, Nylund, Krumrie and Hoffman) would not have done their thing.”
Mayor Paul Isakson read, “Whereas; The following EMS, Police and citizen who rescued a grandmother and grandchild from a burning house on Maple Street in Amery, WI. The named are: Police Officer, Pete Krumrie; Paramedic, Ben Nylund; Amery Area Medical Technician, Josh Hoffman, and citizen, John Jeske.’
“Whereas; The bravery shown by these individuals possibly saved a grandmother and her grandchild from a perilous fire at their home.’
“Whereas; The City of Amery Common council recognizes the dedication served by the individuals to risk their safety for the safety of others.
Now, THEREFORE, I, Paul Isakson, Mayor of the City of Amery, on behalf of the common Council, the citizens of Amery, and city staff wish to recognize Police Officer, Pete Krumrie, Paramedic, Ben Nylund; Amery Area Medical Technician, Josh Hoffman, and citizen, John Jeske express our heartfelt appreciation for their dedication to our community.”
The local Pickle Ball courts have been named for Dennis John. Strohbusch said, “Dennis was a good guy and a big proponent of the sport.”
Mayor Isakson read, “Whereas; Dennis John, founder of the Amery Pickle Ball Courts has dedicated much time in implementing pickle ball in the City of Amery.’
“Whereas; The City of Amery Common council recognizes the dedication served by him towards the pickle ball court, and he will always be remembered for that.’
“Now, THEREFORE, I, Paul Isakson, Mayor of the City of Amery, on behalf of the common Council, the citizens of Amery, and city staff wish to recognize Dennis John and express our heartfelt appreciation for his dedication to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.